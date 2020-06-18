Roundhouse legislators face tough decisions

A special closed-door session of New Mexico’s 54th Legislature begins today at noon and is expected to last only a three to four days. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who called the session, has stated she wants it to wrap up sometime this weekend.
The governor’s agenda had not been released as of press time, but 49th District Representative Gail Armstrong has been conferencing with other legislators over the past couple of weeks and admits finding solutions to the state’s shortfall will be daunting.
The shortfall is estimated to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.8 billion and $2.8 billion.
As a member of the Legislative Finance Committee, Armstrong said cuts are going to have to be made, but that care must be taken to make them in less critical areas.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re having to cut, first of all. But we need to cut equally across the board,” she said. “The scenarios they’ve given us, in my opinion, is not right.”
She said, as an example, higher education may be cut a lot more than anything else.
“Their excuse is that they can raise their tuitions,” Armstrong said. “I really want them to be fair.
“The colleges are getting some CARES Act money, but it looks like the state is going to take that money and put it into the budget to fill holes in the budget. That, as of right now, is not allowed by the federal government.”
The state is slated to receive some $1.25 billion from Washington.
“We’re hoping they’ll give us some leniency.”
“The committee is also looking at lowering the reserve for Fiscal Year 20-21 down to 12 percent,” she said. "At the end of 2020, it’ll already be down to 20 percent, and I just don’t see that. It’s just not doable.”
“Also, we’re sweeping $275 million in capital outlay funds,” Armstrong said. “That’s a bad thing. It’s taxpayer money that we get to bring back to our district. To help each district equally.”
The money for projects that have not been in production or not been shovel-ready since 2019 is expected to be taken back from the counties.
“Which, in my opinion, if we’re going to give you the money, then by golly you better spend it,” Armstrong said. “The other thing is, we are not only cutting down on our reoccurring spending, but we’re also actually allowing that to increase. We don’t have the money to do that.”
She said reoccurring spending is for areas that have to be funded every single year.
“For example, schools. That’s something that’s going to happen every single year, no matter what,” she said. “And we need to fund that no matter what.”
Whatever is passed by the time the session is adjourned, the lawmakers will be doing it in unusual circumstances.
The New Mexico Legislative Council has authorized the closure of the State Capitol to the public for the duration of the special session.
However, all floor sessions and committee hearings will be webcast on the legislature’s website, including any proceedings that may be conducted by remote, electronic means. Members of the media will be allowed in the Capitol and will be able to use the House and Senate public galleries and committee rooms to observe the legislative proceedings.