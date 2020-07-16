The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its progress report on the American Broadband Initiative one year after the release of the initial report on its vision for rural broadband. The ABI’s mission, according to a press release, is built on three core principles: Government processes should be clear, transparent, and responsive to stakeholders; federal assets should provide the greatest possible benefit to stakeholders and the public; and that the federal government should be a good steward of taxpayer funds.
The progress report, released last week, purports to show significant achievements across government in “removing regulatory barriers to broadband deployment, leveraging public resources for broadband expansion, and maximizing the impact of federal broadband funding.”
The report highlights USDA’s accomplishments in the last year in deploying high-speed broadband across rural America. The USDA:
• Has awarded through its ReConnect program, more than $744 million in funds through March 2020 to support more than 80 broadband projects benefiting more than 430,000 rural residents in 34 states.
• Worked with the FCC to establish processes to coordinate awards for rural broadband deployment to ensure that USDA-funded grants do not overlap with the FCC’s $20 Billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund or the $9 Billion 5G Fund for Rural America.
• Developed a public map viewer that displays basic information, such as location, site designation, and contact information for all communications sites located on National Forest System lands.
• Partnered with GSA to finalize a revised Standard Form, making this Common Application Form suitable for telecommunications purposes.
• Published a final rule in April to implement the 2018 Farm Bill, which streamlined the Forest Service’s procedures for evaluating applications to locate or modify communications facilities on lands they manage.
Of the 60 commitments included in the original Milestones Report, the USDA says 48 have been successfully completed. The remaining 12 commitments are in progress.