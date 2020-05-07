Safe, gradual reopening ahead

One week from tomorrow, some businesses will reopen under strict guidelines, if the schedule outlined by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham goes according to plan. In her press conference last Thursday, Lujan Grisham announced the state's phased-in scenario for gradual, safe reopenings. Although stay-at-home instructions still apply, as of May 1, the state began to loosen some restrictions for businesses.
“Despite continued spread, New Mexico as a state has begun to flatten the curve, purchasing much-needed time to ramp up our healthcare system,” Lujan Grisham said. “Because of that hard work, we are entering the Preparation Phase for gradual, safe reopenings. With that objective, the amended public health order relaxes several restrictions to begin relieving economic pressure.”
For instance, non-essential retailers can now operate via curbside pickup and delivery if their license permits it.
Grocers and other essential retail services must continue to operate at only 20 percent of their maximum capacity as determined by fire code.
Restaurants and dine-in outlets may provide only curbside and delivery service, as before. However, state statute does not allow curbside or delivery service for liquor.
Child care may now be extended to people operating non-essential businesses.
Additional changes include the opening of golf courses but not the pro shop; the opening of state parks on a day-use-only basis; firearm retailers may open by appointment only as needed to conduct background checks and to allow customers to take possession of firearms ordered online; the operation of veterinarian services, as well as pet adoption, boarding, and grooming.
Mass gatherings of more than five are still prohibited.
In a separate health order, polling places for the June 2 primary will be allowed no more than four voters at a time, or 20 percent of capacity.
“These changes do not make our fight against the virus any easier; in fact, New Mexicans’ obligation to our social contract only deepens as we enter the next phase,” Lujan Grisham said. “The best defense against this virus, until there is a vaccine, is physical distance from other people. We know those who are infected do not always show symptoms, and we know the virus does not care about county lines; we must all be vigilant. The progress we have made is tenuous – and it is subject to change.”
On May 15, the plan is to allow all retailers to operate according to adopted COVID safe practices, in other words, at 20 percent occupancy and following six feet social distancing.
Restaurants may resume dine-in service at 50 percent occupancy, but barstool and standing service will still be restricted.
Gyms and salons, houses of worship, and hotels could also operate in a limited fashion according to COVID-safe practices.
Lujan Grisham cautioned that a lapse in safe practices resulting in a rise in positive testing would require a reevaluation of the reopening plan.
“But let me be clear,” Lujan Grisham said. “The reopening of New Mexico depends upon New Mexicans. Going out and congregating will worsen the spread of this disease. It will lead to more illness and likely death. A cavalier attitude toward individual activity is a grave danger to our collective health. As a state, we have to prevent and manage the spread of this virus and provide for safe social and economic activity. Every day moving forward, we will do both."
On Tuesday Lujan Grisham ordered that face masks will be mandatory for all employees at restaurants and large retail stores deemed essential. The requirement will extend to smaller retailers on May 11. In support of this, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales told The Chieftain it is crucial that people continue to practice safe health practices.
"We've done a good job so far in working to flatten the curve, and understanding the importance of practicing common-sense approaches," Morales said. We've seen New Mexico be a leader in this regard across the country.”
He said it is as simple as staying home except for necessary trips, social distancing, and washing hands, “and continue to do those things as we proceed with ongoing discussions on how we can safely and responsibly open up New Mexico once again for business.”
Morales said being in communication with local governments and store owners and getting their input was critical.
“Getting input is key. It comes down to we’re all in this together,” he said. “I know that there are different ideas on how to move forward, how we can open responsibly, and all input helps. Even the constructive criticism that we do get, and I think it’s beneficial to be open to ideas that are being suggested.”
As President of the Senate, Morales expects the governor to call for a special legislative session as soon as it is deemed practical.
“We’re looking at a possible special session possibly in mid-June,” he said. “There’s been some talk of going in earlier, but the reality of it is, we don't have all the information at hand. We don't know what the impact of gross receipts from local governments will be."
Necessary factors in decision making include any money from the federal stimulus and the reduced revenue from oil and gas.
"Once we get more data, it will help us to make a better decision on how we can assist in building a budget," Morales said.