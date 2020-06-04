In June 2013 the submersible pump in the one working well in Magdalena failed, causing the village to go waterless for several weeks until one of its two other nonworking wells could be rehabilitated. The community of San Antonio wants to avoid a similar calamity so the San Antonio Domestic Water Consumers Association is taking steps toward acquiring a new water well.
According to Michael Hawkes, President of the association, one of the three working wells in the community is brackish, and not potable.
“We’ve been looking at ways of doing things to our systems that we identified as being lacking and/or investment needs,” Hawkes said. “So, ever since I came on a little over two years ago, we began looking at different ways of financing improvements.”
Hawkes began by tackling the chore of accounting for every pipe and piece of equipment serving the 402 residential and business meters community-wide.
“It’s a daunting task,” he said. “But you can’t go after grants until you have an asset management plan, and to do that you have to know exactly what you have.”
With help from water system manager Henry Jojola, the plan was finished in June of last year.
“This has been in the mix for two years and we’ve been looking at ways we could improve everything,” Hawkes said. “The main thing was a new well. There are two existing wells, but we just need to increase our capability and capacity because if one goes down, we’re almost toast in supplying enough for everybody.”
With no help from legislative capital outlay, the association to a different tack, the federal Colonias Infrastructure Fund, Hawkes said.
“I sat in with some of the Colonias meetings in Las Cruces and Silver City and went for the grant,” Hawkes said. “Our Colonias funding for the new well was approved the amount of $641,777 which included 25 percent matching funds. We then applied for a waiver of the 25 percent in matching funds. They denied it, but I reached out to state Senator Gabe Ramos and he worked on it with me.”
He said thanks those negotiations the water association is now responsible for only a 10 percent match, or $64,177.
Colonias is defined as rural communities with a population of 25,000 or less located within 150 miles of the United State-Mexico border that has been designated as a Colonia by the county to be lacking access to basic services such as water, sewer, or housing. The Colonias Infrastructure Act was adopted in 2010 to ensure adequate financial resources for infrastructure development for Colonia recognized communities, provide for the planning and development of infrastructure in an efficient and cost-effective manner, and develop infrastructure projects to improve quality of life and encourage economic development.
There are currently 171 Colonias within the twelve most Southern counties in the state.
Hawkes said the grant is for “water system improvements, design, and construction of an exploratory well. The first phase will be to hire an engineering firm to find the best place to drill.”
And hopefully find good water.