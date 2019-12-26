It’s easy to lose sight of our most remarkable asset amid the many challenges we face day in and day out. We’re often led to believe things are worse than they seem. It’s easy to be cynical and discouraged in a world of constant turmoil.
And then, out of nowhere, a community says, “We see you. We support you.”
It’s then that thoughtful, selfless acts are carried out by wonderful good samaritans in our community during the holiday season. These good samaritans apparently aren’t looking for recognition. However, sometimes it’s the simple, heartfelt and random acts of kindness that make all the difference.
This past Saturday, Socorro County came together to help the less fortunate among us this holiday season with the donations of coats, toys, blankets, non-perishable foods, and even monetary donations.
All the efforts showed an outpouring of kindness in Socorro County at a time of year that can be especially hard for the lonely or the poor. And that kindness shows Socorro County is a caring community – one where people care about others that they may not know. From Toby Jaramillo’s 50th annual Food Drive to the folks who made the Community Christmas meal at the local DAV, to the outpouring of love for the children who attended the Socorro County Community Alternatives Program and Sheriff’s Department Christmas celebration, it was those programs’ compassion and goodwill toward one another in good times and in bad, that made Socorro a special place.
The day, however, didn’t come without worries. Food to fill the bags for the annual food drive was an all-time low on Monday, Dec. 16. City Recreation Director Cindy Rivera hardly had enough food to fill 50 of the needed 200 plus bags needed for Toby’s Jaramillo’s 50th annual Food Drive.
“I was getting worried,” she said, noting she put out a plea for help on social media.
Then her miracle started to happen.
“Donations from the school children at Midway and Magdalena Schools really helped us,” she said.
But there was yet another miracle in the name of an angel called Sandy from Magdalena. “This very nice lady called me and started to asked questions, and before I knew it, she was asking if someone could come to pick up a truckload of food she’d like to donate,” said Rivera.
There were other people who saw Rivera’s plea on social media, too.
“It all helped … and proves there are miracles and angels among us,” she said.
It was just the boost Rivera needed to fill all the bags needed for this year’s food drive along with the 200 plus turkeys purchased through Turkey Bingo back in November. As the crowd started to pour into Finley gym before 8 a.m., they were treated to posole with red chile served up by Toby Jaramillo’s family while Christmas music filled the air. Jaramillo's daughter, Theresa Sanchez, was three years old when her mother and father started the Christmas food drive.
“It’s awesome that he’s been doing for so long,” she said. “More amazing is all the people who help him with the drive … many of whom have passed on. We’re grateful to be able to help people who can share meals with families during the holidays.”
After 50 years, Jaramillo admits there have been a few changes. “I had black hair back then,” he jokes. “The need seems to be greater. Plus, we’re grateful for all the school children and volunteers who helped us collect food.”
Donations also were slow in coming for the Christmas celebration organized by Socorro County Community Alternatives and the Sheriff’s Department. Not unlike her mother, Cindy, Theresa Rosales found some wonderful angels from Positive Outcomes who helped make Christmas a bit brighter for the children who visited their party on Saturday, too.
If it wasn’t for Positive Outcomes, the Sheriff’s Department, the New Mexico Rangers, the local Kiwanis Club serving food, and other volunteers, Christmas might have looked much different for area children, Rosales said.
At the local DAV chapter, a record number of holiday meals also were served to folks as part of its annual Community Christmas dinner. More than 15 years ago, the local DAV chapter began serving its Community Christmas dinner. And it’s all done on donations.
Various volunteers helped with the meal on Saturday, which takes almost a week to put everything together. Between the people needed to prepare the turkey, cook the dishes, and the volunteers to serve up the meal, more than 400 community members enjoyed the feast.
While Saturday’s day of sharing may seem small compared to acts of kindness in a larger city, Socorro’s acts of kindness certainly brought rays of hope into someone’s darkness.