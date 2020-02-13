Patients and families are encouraged to join the Socorro General Hospital (SGH) Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) to share their experiences at the hospital.
Across the country, PFACs provide health care teams with perspectives from patients and families on how care is delivered and experienced. This helps health care teams understand where they are doing well and where they need to improve.
“We are so appreciative of the work of our PFAC team to help us improve the way we care for our community,” said Michele Petersen, chief nurse executive at SGH. “This team has served for more than two years, and we are now looking to recruit additional members.”
PFAC members may help develop new services and programs, find solutions to problems or challenges and provide feedback on opportunities to improve the health care experience for patients and their families.
Nick Fleming, a retired teacher and member of the Socorro City Council, joined the advisory council to help make “changes for patients to brighten up their days while they are in the hospital,” he said.
So far, that has included helping to improve communication between staff and patients and upgrading televisions in patient rooms.
“I have been impressed at how receptive the hospital staff has been to our ideas,” he said.
SGH's PFAC meets every other month for one hour. Interested candidates must complete an application, which includes a background check and an interview.
Interested in joining? Call Michele Petersen at 575-835-8705.