The shepherd’s story of the first Christmas, La Pastorela, returns to Garcia Opera House this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. The theater group La Gran Pastorela de Belen will again be performing this traditional story.
Historical writings cite a nativity play considered a predecessor to La Pastorela that was presented in 1530 in Tlatelolco, Mexico. There was also a Coloquio de Los Pastores produced in Sinaloa in 1595.
By the 1600s friars, missions, and Los Pastores, had spread to New Mexico along the Camino Real trail. The Franciscans used Las Pastorela to teach the Pueblo Indians of New Mexico the Christmas story, just as they had taught the Aztecs 50 years earlier. However, there was one major difference. While the church plays in Europe were focused on the luxurious and expensive gifts of the three kings, the pastorela introduced in the New World was not. The Franciscans, whose order was based on living a simple life of poverty, focused instead on the simple life of the shepherds. It was the pastores, the shepherds, and their common gifts to the baby Jesus that were taught to be equally pleasing to God. This is why, even today, the three kings are conspicuously absent from most versions of Los Pastores.
Over time many communities throughout Nuevo Mexico performed these “miracle” plays.
Using an early manuscript found in Las Nutrias in 1972, La Gran Pastorela de Belen’s archaic Colonial Spanish presentation is not too different than a performance would have been 200 years ago.
La Gran Pastorela de Belen, a group of amateur actors, has kept the tradition alive for decades.
The Belen group has performed the play in many places in New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.
It is a play, or pageant, interspersed with morality and other Christian principles in romantic prose and a bit of humor.
Long before books and movies, people preserved faith and culture by telling stories. La Pastorela is the result of that oral tradition.
La Pastorela is one of the plays used to teach children about the nativity. It’s the story of simple shepherds invited by an angel to go see the Christ child in Belen. As the shepherds make their way to Belen, they stumble with human weaknesses.
There are approximately 70 documented versions of the Shepherds’ play in New Mexico.
The earliest Socorro version was in the possession of Juan Julian Torres in 1886. Torres was Socorro County Clerk from 1882-1886.
Anastacio Torres directed a Socorro group from the early 1900s through 1933, and in 1953 Salomon A. Apodaca, a sheepherder in the Socorro area, led a revival of the play with the Socorro Knights of Columbus.
In 1976 Socorro Consolidated School teachers Bobby Romero and Mayme Aragon adapted the Socorro version for children, using third graders from the Socorro area to perform the play each year until 2005.
An adult version of the play has been presented by Los Pastores de Belen for over 30 years. Members of the group are Socorro’s Sheri Armijo in the role of Gila and Ricardo Berry as Lucifer. “This is my twelfth year of playing Gila,” she said. “Gila is in charge of keeping all those men in line, and making them behave.”
She also feeds them.
“All they have is mutton, they have grandiose dreams of eating tamales, green chile stew and desserts,” she said. “And when they ask her for those things she gives them mutton stew again. It’s a very comical scene.”
Armijo said the play keeps the Spanish language alive in New Mexico by blending elements of Golden Age Spanish poetry and colonial New Mexico folk expressions. This year marks Armijo's directorial debut.
“It’s a devotion first and foremost and historically it’s really important to me because it goes back to the Golden Age of Spain, and even to Greek roots,” Armijo said. “Some of our shepherds’ names comes from Greek characters. And our chorus is Iike the classic Greek chorus which helps tell some of the story in songs.”
La Pastorela begins with the singing of traditional Spanish songs followed by the entrada of the actors (the shepherds) from the back of the audience.
The birth of the baby Jesus is announced by Archangel Michael, which Lucifer tries to discredit, albeit unsuccessfully. When the shepherds arrive in Bethlehem, they worship the Christ child and one by one offer their humble gifts to Mary, except the lazy Bartolo, who'd rather sleep than see the baby Jesus.
Each of the shepherds tries to wake Bartolo, and finally coax him to see the Niño. When Bartolo looks upon the baby Jesus, he is overcome with emotion and guilt – shameful of rejecting the Christ child.
The script comes from the village of Las Nutrias.
The play concludes with the singing, in Spanish, of popular Christmas carols, such as "Silent Night" and "Feliz Navidad."
The Friends of El Camino Real has sponsored this historic La Gran Pastorela de Belen play the past several years, performed on the equally historic raked stage of the Garcia Opera House in Socorro. Performance is at 1 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be served following the presentation.