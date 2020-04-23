As the days of the COVID-19 pandemic continue on and the number of businesses and public services that become unavailable continue to increase, the City of Socorro Animal Shelter is still doing what it does best: finding homes for displaced dogs and cats.
Shelter Director Marcia Amaro said everything is running at a regular pace, but there are measures in place to secure the safety of both the public and the animals currently housed at the shelter.
“Everybody has to have appointments and come in with masks. If they don’t have an appointment and they don’t have masks, they will get turned away,” Amaro said. “They can message us on Messenger, and I also have my phone number here on the door, so they can call me. They can always call and make an appointment.”
While the shelter is operating with a smaller staff than usual and in the midst of constructing improvements on the premises, Amaro said they’re willing to put in the extra work to make sure animals find a home. The shelter, which usually operates with a staff of five, is currently down to a staff of three.
“We’re in here trying to get everything in order, and sometimes we stay a little bit later so we can get those dogs adopted out,” she said. “We’re working a little bit more than we would like, but in the end we’re happy because we get the dogs or the cats out.”
In the past month alone, Amaro said the shelter has adopted out around 50 total dogs and cats. And with several Socorro residents on furlough and in quarantine, now may be the best time to bring an animal companion into the home.
“It absolutely is,” said president of the Animal Protective Association of Socorro Connie Robnett. “One of the things that you do when you’re going to get, especially a dog that you’re going to model, to shape into a member of your household, the more you can spend doing that the better off you are. There’s just no substitute.”
APAS, which has been operating in Socorro County for more than 50 years is largely an outreach organization that provides low cost spay and neuter for people of limited means in the community. But in days of COVID-19, the organization is attempting to shift its mission a bit.
“Even when we’re all confined there are still lots lot of strays. The effect on humans doesn’t expand into the animal world, and dogs and cats still find themselves homeless for whatever reason. Socorro County generally just has such a constant flow of unwanted dogs and cats. That just simply doesn’t change in the COVID era,” Robnett said. “What we’re hoping to do in the COVID era, especially when the City’s staff seems somewhat curtailed is to see what we can do to help them. That’s what we’re organizing to do right now. We’re communicating in preliminary ways with the shelter. We don’t want to get over our skis and make them feel like we’re regarding their efforts as in inadequate. I think they run at maximum capacity.”
And the shelter is still addressing the types of animal related issues that continue to persist, even though many other aspects of the country have come to an abrupt stop. Over the past few weeks it has had to address a bout of Parvo, a potentially fatal disease most regularly prevalent in young puppies.
“Because of the weather being warmer, Parvo is starting to come out,” Amaro said. “It seems that it’s really strong this year, so when people are bringing (animals) from out in the country, that’s usually where Parvo grows unfortunately the most, then we get it around here. It’s hard to get rid of it in the shelter.”
When that type of outbreak does occur the low-kill shelter does have to euthanize, but Amaro said the shelter does have the means to help treat some dogs afflicted with the disease with antibiotics and hydration. While the monetary cost can be high, starting at $500 and ranging up to $1500, as of now all animals at the shelter are safe, healthy and negative in regard to fleas and ticks.
“We know that the ticks are starting to come out,” Amaro said. “We have flea and tick collars, we have the flea and tick medication that we put on their backs. If they’re smaller puppies we try to give them baths.”
Currently the shelter is home to around 30 dogs and eight cats, and even if adoption isn’t currently an option for some Socorro County residents, the option to foster is available.
“If people want to foster, make an appointment,” Amaro said. “They can fill out paperwork and understand that the City may make a visit to make sure the animals will be taken care of, and a weekly update is necessary.”
Amaro added that while fostering, all medical expenses are up the fostering family.
And while it may be a trying time for many families in the area, any type of donation is still very welcomed at the Socorro Animal Shelter.
“We’ve actually had a lot of people that have come in and given us donations lately. We have to thank Tractor Supply and Walmart. They keep us up with as many donations as they can get us,” Amaro said. “That helps us, but in-between we have people that come in and they will bring us dog food, cat food and toys. We have a lot of people who are willing to help us. We get a lot of people who call in.”
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog or cat from the shelter can call (575) 518-8651, or visit Facebook and send a message.