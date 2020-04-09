Socorro City Hall

Socorro City Hall

The Socorro City Council unanimously voted to approve an increase in the city’s gross receipts tax Monday night. The increase of .25 percent would raise $300,000 annually, based on current GRT projections prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Ravi Bhasker said the increase will enable the city to qualify for a Department of Finance and Administration loan for a proposed municipal utility engineering study at 2.9 percent interest. Secondly, the increase would be used for an economic development initiative, which was supported by members of the community during a public hearing. In light of the current downturn in GRT due to the COVID-19 emergency order, the increase will help in keeping the city functioning at a productive level. It goes into effect July 1.