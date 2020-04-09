The Socorro City Council unanimously voted to approve an increase in the city’s gross receipts tax Monday night. The increase of .25 percent would raise $300,000 annually, based on current GRT projections prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Ravi Bhasker said the increase will enable the city to qualify for a Department of Finance and Administration loan for a proposed municipal utility engineering study at 2.9 percent interest. Secondly, the increase would be used for an economic development initiative, which was supported by members of the community during a public hearing. In light of the current downturn in GRT due to the COVID-19 emergency order, the increase will help in keeping the city functioning at a productive level. It goes into effect July 1.
top story
Socorro approves GRT increase
