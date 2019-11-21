At its last meeting, the Socorro County Commission passed a resolution identifying the county’s top priorities for the New Mexico Legislature’s 2020 session
Following the lead of New Mexico Counties (NMC), the commissioners approved four priorities for consideration.
New Mexico Counties is a non-profit organization that serves as a statewide voice for all 33 New Mexico counties. Member counties have access to trainings, technical assistance, and extensive Loss Prevention services. NMC also provides Workers’ Compensation, Multi-Line, and Law Enforcement coverage for its member Counties.
Resolution 2019-73 signed by each commissioner urges that legislation incorporating these priorities be enacted by the state legislature during its 2020 session.
1. House Bill 2 Appropriations
Increase funding under the County Detention Facility Reimbursement Act to reimburse counties for the cost of housing state prisoners. The cost to counties under the Act is approximately $8.4 million. Last year the Legislature appropriated only $2.3 million.
Create a line item in the Department of Finance & Administration budget for $750,000 to reimburse sheriffs' offices that provide transportation of state prisoners. Although the Legislature contemplated reimbursing counties for this state expense, no money has been appropriated to counties for many years.
Appropriate $5 million annually to the Emergency Medical Services Fund in the Department of Health budget and identify a designated revenue mechanism to provide continuous fund growth and stability.
2. Law Enforcement Protection Fund
Increase distributions from the Law Enforcement Protection Fund to local law enforcement agencies in accordance with the purpose of the Act: to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement services.
3. Behavioral Health
Renew and expand funding for the Human Services Department to provide behavioral health services to adult and juvenile offenders housed in county detention centers to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. Services should include targeted, individualized interventions that address detainee behavioral health needs while incarcerated and connect them to supportive housing, public assistance, medical and mental health care, and employment training as needed, immediately upon release.
4. PERA Solvency
Oppose increases in local government PERA contributions. New Mexico public employers' rates currently are among the highest in the country. The local taxpayer ultimately absorbs any further increases in the county government.
NMC says county support will enable it to demonstrate strong local and statewide support to the state legislature for the above issues.
The 30-day legislative session convenes on Jan. 21, 2020.