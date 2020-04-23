Socorro County COVID-19 Update

County Manager Michael Hawkes and Socorro County Emergency Management’s Gail Tripp have released the latest COVID-19 situation report. The situation as of April 20, 2020.
Socorro County Emergency Services Department continues to distribute PPE (personal protective equipment) as requests are filled at the State Emergency Operations Center. They have delivered non-potable water and hand sanitizer to Alamo. They will continue to monitor the situation..
All other operations continue as normal.
The Public Health Emergency declared by Governor Lujan Grisham for COVID-19 on March 11 was amended on April 6 and is in effect until April 30.
• All gatherings over five individuals are prohibited.
• Restaurants limited to take-out and delivery only.
• Indoor shopping malls, retail shops, recreational facilities, theatres shall close.
• Closes all non-essential businesses except for remote work.
• Hotel lodging shall not operate at more than 25 percent.
• Prohibits non-essential health services, defined as services that can be delayed for three months without undue risk.
• Prohibits essential businesses at operating above 20 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department.
• Eliminates non-essential medical procedures which slow the use of personal protective gear.
• Prohibition of selling PPE without prior approval.
• Prohibits health care providers and wholesale medical suppliers from selling or distributing PPE without prior approval from NMDOH.
Socorro County offices will remain closed until at least April 30. Essential staff is operating in the departments that are needed.
The City of Socorro is operating in a limited capacity. Phone calls are being taken but all offices are closed. Payments are being accepted over the phone, online, in the dropbox or by mail.
Go to https://www.socorronm.gov/ to look up individuals to contact them. The City timeframe for closure is based on the guidelines of the Governor’s office.
Mayor Ravi Bhaskar is requiring all retail staff and shoppers to wear face coverings while doing business. This will be in place for two weeks or until further notice. How it is enforced is not yet determined.
The Village of Magdalena is operating normally. Offices are open but they are encouraging the public to conduct business by phone.
Socorro County Emergency Services has reached out to local businesses to check on their level of operation they are as follows:
Propane services are on normal operation.
●Socorro Electric Coop is on normal operations.
●Wal-Mart. Current hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Senior hours are Tuesday 6-7 a.m. Walmart is limiting store capacity top five customers per 1,000 square feet. Once that number is hit, a one-out one-in practice will commence to ensure everyone can shop and maintain and six foot distance.
●John Brooks. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior hours are daily 7-9 a.m.
●Dollar General in Socorro. Current hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Senior hours are 8-9 a.m.
●Dollar Tree. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Senior hours 9-10 a.m.
●Family Dollar in Magdalena is limiting five customers in the store at a time. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
●Dollar General in Veguita. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior hours 8-9 a.m.
New Mexico Tech is producing hand sanitizer and working with the County to distribute at various locations to be announced on the County website and Facebook. Some sites could include the Senior Centers and hard to reach locations throughout the County.
The Socorro County Sheriffs’ office is closed, but deputies are patrolling and phones are being answered.
The Socorro Police Department is closed, but offices are patrolling and phones are being answered.
The Magdalena Marshal is operating normally.
Socorro county transfer stations are operating normal business hours.
The Socorro County Senior Center is operating normal hours with curbside and home delivery available.
Socorro Consolidated Schools is providing breakfast and lunch for school ages kids 3-18 at Parkview Elementary, San Antonio Elementary and Midway Elementary, Monday-Friday 8:30-10:30 a.m. Students must be present. If you don’t have transportation, they will deliver the food; call Danny at 575-418-5386 to schedule.
Magdalena Schools will be giving out breakfast/lunch boxes once a week on Mondays, to any Magdalena student. Boxes contain a full week of meals. Food will be available to Magdalena students for the remainder of the school year. Bus drivers should have contacted parents and students regarding delivery times for bus students. Students who live in town can pick up their boxes on Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the school cafeteria.
Socorro General Hospital
The hospital is flexing some clinical positions to expand their critical care workforce. They also have outdoor triage tents set up to use if they become necessary. They are working and coordinating daily with other system leaders and the New Mexico Department of Health.
Socorro General Hospital does not have a drive-through testing site, but they are able to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing, which are then sent to Tri-Core Laboratories. Patients must be screened before being tested.
To have symptoms screened for a COVID-19 test, community members can visit https://pres.today/covid for a free video visit or online visit or contact the state Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-600-3453. If you have been screened and require testing, please contact your local healthcare provider.
If you are a patient at Socorro Medical Group Clinic, call the clinic at 575-838-4690 and you will be met outside for triage. Specimens can be collected from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day. If you have symptoms and need emergency care, please call the Emergency Department at 575-835-8370 before arriving.
Socorro General Hospital has implemented a new visitor policy at this time to protect their patients and workforce, the hospital is not allowing visitors at this time. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for the following: Children admitted to the hospital; maternity units; and patients receiving end-of-life/palliative care. For these very limited exceptions, one visitor per patient will be allowed. Please note, visitors who meet one of the guidelines above may be screened and escorted to the appropriate patient care area.
We continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will make adjustments
Socorro General Hospitals Home Care is currently in full operation to meet the needs of those in the community that needs Home Health Care.
Presbyterian Medical Services are still open serving patients in Socorro County. They advise that if patients are sick and would rather not come into their clinics, phone visits with providers are available for both Medical and Behavioral Health Services.
The following Presbyterian Medical Health Centers are open for business:
• Socorro Community Health Center. Office phone: 575-835-4444 to schedule an appointment. The center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Magdalena Area Health Center. Office phone: 575-854-3162. Cell phone: 505-362-0232 to schedule an appointment. The Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Veguita Area Health Center. Office phone: 505-864-6644 to schedule an appointment. Providers are available from both Medical and Behavioral Health Services
• Alamo Health Clinic is open 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday. They are testing for COVID-19 and have a triage tent outside. They are asking people to call before coming to schedule an appointment.
• Alamo School is serving meals from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday in the campus parking lot. The Early Childhood Center is providing meals in their parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
• Bhasker Medical Clinic is open to serve their patients in Socorro and Socorro County. Their office hours are Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday hours may vary. To schedule an appointment, call 575-835-2940. On arrival at the clinic call the office number to be met outside for an initial screening.
• Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home is open to provide rehabilitation and skilled care that require 24-hour nursing supervision. Currently, they are closed to visitors to protect their patients and the workforce. They are in desperate need of surgical and N95 masks and gloves. All supplies are adequate at this time.
All providers are giving the following advice:
Just as with many other respiratory illnesses, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, to cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, and avoid contact with people who are coughing or sneezing. Also, stay home from work or school when you are sick and practice social distancing so that we can all stay as healthy as possible. It is important to note that most patients with COVID-19 do not require ICU-level care. In about 80 percent of cases, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can recover at home and do not require hospitalizations. Only a small proportion of those requiring hospitalization will end up needing intensive care.