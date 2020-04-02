The Socorro County Board of County Commissioners called an emergency meeting March 25 to consider closing county offices, following directives from the State of New Mexico.
Limiting the number of persons in the room to five, present were Commissioners Joe Gonzales, Manuel Anaya and Chair Martha Salas, County Manager Michael Hawkes, and County Attorney Adren Nance. Commissioners Glen Duggins and Ray Martinez attended telephonically.
The meeting, which was streamed live on the county’s Facebook page, ended with a unanimous vote to close all county office to the public.
Salas encouraged the viewing public stay home.
“That means we do not have Escondida Lake open for fishing, because we need to stay home,” she said. “Everybody needs to stay home. Unless you are an essential employee.”
This means the government of Socorro County will be conducting a majority of its work and public functions thru the use of online applications, email, phone services and mail.
In a statement, County Manager Michael Hawkes said the building closures and staff reductions are in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and limit personal contact between residents. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked residents to stay at home and if they do go out, to keep at least a six-foot distance to avoid contact and groups should include no more than five people.
“The county is asking all residents to be aware of their surroundings and others near them,” Hawkes said. “Please adhere to the six-foot rule and stay at home except as needed for grocery shopping, medical assistance and exercise. And limit group contact to five or less people.”
He said all information is available on socorrocounty.net.
County Sheriff William Armijo said after the meeting the administrative office will be closed, “but the Sheriff’s office will be patrolling.
“We will be responding to calls and will be providing or normal service,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to call if you need to. Our administrative assistant will be taking these calls..”