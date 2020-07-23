Socorro County Alternative Program employee Jason Frame has been through the fire, and after being a client just eight years ago he's now carrying the torch for those who come after him.
Frame began the program as a client in 2012 after he was picked up on charges and was originally sentenced to a year of probation under a plea agreement.
Now after completing an intensive out-patient program he's a Certified Peer Support Worker (CPSW) who helps see current Socorro residents with substance abuse issues through the SCAP program.
“I kind of just stuck around around, helping out with different events our office would have,” he said. “I started organizing parades and doing floats and stuff like that.”
After completing the program Frame didn't have a job, but knew he was interested in the kind of work that had just helped him. So he said he applied and got a job as an administrative assistant with SCAP.
“I started out on the compliance side, the punitive side as a per-trial monitor and as I was meeting with clients I realized that I didn't want to put them in jail,” he said. “I wanted to keep them out of jail. And that's exactly what our program is designed to do. We try to give people alternatives to being in jail.”
According to the Socorro County website the program, headed by Theresa Rosales intends to “establish for the purpose of preparing comprehensive community DWI prevention and treatment plans for Socorro County.”
The program offers ankle monitors, treatment, therapy and perhaps most importantly alternatives to being in jail.
Frame said it's working out well. Currently the program has five individuals on staff on the treatment side, not including compliance and pre-trial monitoring.
He also said the program, which accommodates upwards of 400 individuals is goal oriented and that much of what the program addresses is substance abuse as a result of mental illness.
“We have an reintegration program. So we have people who are constantly, for one reason or another, a lot of it has to do with mental illness. Most of the people that come to our office, they suffer from a substance use disorder,” Frame said. “A lot of individuals who go there suffer from mental illness and turn towards substance abuse.”
Frames said the program does offer many means of working with clients.
“We have group therapy. We have individual counseling. We have all kinds of different interventions that we work with the client,” he said. “And we make it theirs. We ask them what do you want to attain by coming here.”
It has been estimated that 1 in 5 Americans live with some type of mental illness, and nearly 20 percent of those individuals suffer from substance abuse, according to the American Psychological Association. Many of those individuals receive a government check, but don't necessarily understand how to utilize those funds.
'There's a lot of people unfortunately who can't work due to mental illness, and they get a check. We want to show then how to use their money effectively,” Frame said. “There are different ways of coping with your situation and we try to work with people in that way. There are people who lost their jobs who can't hold a job because of their illness. We try to give them coping skills that help them do that. Early recovery skills is one of the programs that we have that focuses on them. A lot of these people, they've been medicating their problems for so long that it's just a way of life. We try to show them that there is a different way of life.”
Frame said there is a misconception that people who have medicated their problems are “druggies and junkies.”
“The same thing that took them into where they are are the same reason they're being judged now,” he said. “Western society says medicate, and they're just willing to sell you that pill.”
The program recently graduated two individuals from the program, and Frame said there are two program graduates who are running franchise businesses in Socorro.
“My job is to walk along side a person and give them opportunities,” Frame said. “I'm teaching how to fish and I'm teaching people how to live.”
For more information on the Socorro County Alternative Program visit www.socorrocounty.net.