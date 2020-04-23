February 5
• An officer was on patrol at 11:39 p.m. and was made aware from dispatch of a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 25 with its flashers on and traveling at a slow rate of speed. The red Ford Focus had stopped at the exit red light on California. The vehicle was stopped with the passenger’s side tires crossing the solid white line. The vehicle’s rear right tire was completely blown out and was driving on its rim. The stoplight turned green and the vehicle accelerated forward but was unable to maintain its lanes again crossing the white solid line on the right side of the roadway. The car immediately crossed over to the left lane almost hitting the sidewalk in the median and turned around and began heading north and then turned into the parking lot of 7-11. When the deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver attempted to flee but was stopped due to construction equipment. A female put her hands out the window and was told to slowly step out of the vehicle. She complied but when she stepped out she had a hard time keeping balance and used the vehicle for support. She was instructed to walk backward to the front of the patrol unit and was placed in investigative detention. When she was walking backwards she was staggering side to side. When she got to the front she slightly lost balance and again used the unit for support. She was secured in the rear seat of the patrol unit and told the reason for the stop. She said she was just trying to stop because she knew her tire was popped. She added that the tire was blown 20 miles north of Socorro. She admitted to taking two shots of Smirnoff in Farmington at around 7:30 p.m. The deputy then administered Standard Field Sobriety Tests which she failed. Breath tests at the sheriff’s office produced a sample of greater than .08. She was transported to Socorro General Hospital for medical clearance and then taken to Socorro County Detention Center.
February 14
• An officer on patrol in Veguita at 4:30 p.m. located an abandoned vehicle on Campos Road. A man who lives across the road stated that this vehicle and another one have been sitting there for several years. The VIN number was run through dispatch and it came back as a stolen 1996 red Ford utility truck. The vehicle was stolen from Albuquerque. The VIN number of the other vehicle was also run through dispatch and came back as a stolen 2008 Chevrolet passenger car. The vehicles were both stripped of all their parts and only had a frame and body left. After dispatch confirmed the vehicles were stolen they were towed by Baca’s Towing back to Socorro. No one was charged because the vehicles were abandoned.
February 15
• An officer was dispatched at approximately 2:12 p.m. to a domestic violence incident on Val Verde Drive. The female victim reported that she was looking after the female suspect’s two two-month-old babies while their mother had gone to the store. When their mother returned she was very irate and agitated, and the victim believed she had taken some sort of narcotics. The suspect wanted to see her babies, but the victim told the mother she needed to calm down before she went into the camper. The mother became upset and punched a window to the camper. The two infants were directly behind the window she struck but fortunately, there was a blanket behind the window to block the sunlight from getting in. If this blanket was not there, the broken glass would have struck the babies After the window was broken the victim called an acquaintance for a ride and gathered some of her belongings and the two babies’ diaper bags. She then got a ride to a home in Polvadera where she was told she and the babies could stay there as long as they need. She was advised to stay away until things calmed down. The deputy spoke with the owner of the trailer who stated that it was safe for the victim and children to go back to the trailer and that she would help keep them safe from the mother-suspect. She also stated that one of the babies involved has a hernia and syphilis. CYFD was contacted and notified of the incident. A Statewide Central Intake report was also completed.
February 17
• An officer was assigned to courtroom security and when the judge called for a hearing to revoke a man’s conditions of release at 10:45 a.m. the male in question showed up to court with his child and stated he was not able to find a babysitter so he had to bring the baby to court. The judge ordered that he submit to a drug test, which proved positive for opiates and methamphetamine. The deputy placed him under arrest. The baby was released to his girlfriend who was waiting in the car outside. The subject was booked and incarcerated without incident.
• An officer was dispatched to Jaramillo Loop where a father and his daughter’s boyfriend were arguing. The father said his daughter and her boyfriend were arguing because she had received a text message from an ex-boyfriend. He stated that the boyfriend had his young son with him and after he retrieved a car seat from his daughter’s car, he slammed the car door. The father got mad that he slammed the door and confronted the boyfriend, telling him to leave his property. The boyfriend went to his truck but never left the yard, and at one point threatened to shoot him. When asked about the incident the boyfriend stated he did not slam the door, and that he was going to leave when the father picked up an ax and threatened to kill him. Neither a gun nor an ax were located near the incident. The deputy told the boyfriend to leave the property and not return until they straightened the situation out.
• Officers were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to Jaramillo Loop in Veguita in reference to a woman reporting that her vehicle had been stolen. She told dispatch that the vehicle was at their residence the night before when they went to sleep, but when they woke up this morning it was gone. When officers arrived she said that she believes her two grandsons had entered their residence late last night to get the keys and taken the silver Toyota Avalon. She told the officers that the pair had run away the day before because they were upset with her and that they were entered as runaways by the Belen Police Department. She stated that the boys were probably headed to Espanola because that’s where they were previously living. The officers were provided the VIN for the vehicle, adding that there was a dent on the passenger side rear fender. There was also an EBT card inside the vehicle and she would let the officers know if her grandsons attempted to use the card anywhere.
