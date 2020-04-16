February 10
• An officer was dispatched to Santillanes Avenue in Lemitar about damage to a vehicle. The victim said she had been fighting with her cousin and had decided not to move into a house with her. She told the deputy that she was driving back home and saw her cousin's vehicle following her, so she drove to the reporting party's house. After she parked, the cousin pulled up behind her and got out and picked up a large rock which was in the driveway and threw it through the rear driver's side window of the victim's car. The officer took photographs of the broken window and a large rock inside the back floorboards of the vehicle. The reporting party witnessed the incident in his driveway. The officer is staffing the case with the District Attorney's office.
• February 11
Officers received a call about a male and female arguing in a red extended cab pickup truck parked in the middle row in the Walmart parking lot. An officer entered the license plate into NCIC while the other officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle and spoke to the woman inside. The woman stated that they were arguing, and she got out of the truck, but her boyfriend did not want her to walk in the snow, so she got back into the truck. She stated that they were no longer arguing, and everything was okay. An NCIC return showed that the driver had an active warrant for his arrest. The driver was asked for his license, but he was reluctant at first and finally complied, saying he knew there was a warrant out on him. He was arrested and transported to the Socorro County Detention Center.
February 13
• Beginning in 2018, the Socorro County Sheriff's Office initiated Operation New Day, targeting known narcotics traffickers in the Socorro County area. During this operation, the department used multiple methods to target and identify narcotics traffickers. These methods included the use of confidential sources, concerned members of the community, and investigation methods. During the process, a specific female subject was identified several times as a known narcotics trafficker. From early 2019 to early 2020, she was recognized several times as a supplier of narcotics to several local narcotic dealers. She was also observed at the homes of several known narcotic dealers. Several subjects had agreed to assist the Sheriff's office, including one female who admitted to both deputy sheriffs and DEA agents that she was her supplier. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, the suspect was observed meeting with people, many of which were known drug traffickers at different locations. On February 12, a sheriff's detective was conducting controlled purchases using a confidential source. The source said that the female suspect was currently in the Socorro area and that she had pills she was distributing to other traffickers. At approximately 5 p.m., she was seen at the Bubble Machine car wash parked in the vacuum area. She was there for some time and did not exit her vehicle to use the vacuums. Several individuals had been arrested at these vacuums and other car washes with vacuums, as they tend to be places where traffickers prefer to meet clients. A black Ford Mustang pulled up next to the suspect's car driven by a female who was known to be someone who used pills and entered the suspect's car. After a short time, the detective walked up to the vehicle and saw the suspect quickly place something into a bag that was on the center console. The suspect was asked to open the door and step out of the vehicle. As she stepped out of the car, the officer noticed a handgun between the seat and center console. For the officer's safety's sake because of the presence of the weapon, a Terry Pat Down was conducted, and a cylinder container containing pills was located. The suspect expressed that they were for personal use, although she did not have a prescription for them. The tablets were identified as acetaminophen oxycodone/hydrochloride. She was placed into handcuffs, and the handgun was retrieved from between the seat and the console. The officer checked the pistol and found a .380 round in the chamber, and one additional round was in the magazine. The suspect said she had purchased the gun and that she was waiting for a bill of sale. An NCIC check showed the gun's serial number matched a stolen gun out of Harris County, Texas. The vehicle was sealed for a search warrant. She was transported to the Socorro County Sheriff's Office, where she repeated that whatever was in her car was personal use. She was booked into the Socorro County Detention Center. A search of the vehicle turned up $1,018 in cash and 12 oxycodone/hydrochloride pills 30 milligrams wrapped up together, which were identical to pills routinely purchased as part of the Sheriff's Office narcotics program. These pills usually sell on the street for between $30-$40 each, which would put the street value between $360 and $480. After completing the execution of the warrant all evidence was processed and the pills were packaged for laboratory testing . All charges on the criminal complaint were approved by the District Attorney's office.
• A deputy was called to assist other officers with a search warrant on a residence at Valle De Sol.
• Deputies went to the front of the home and announced the search warrant and entered the house, but the male suspect was not located. After a secondary search, he was found hiding in a crawl space in his bedroom closet. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on two valid warrants for his arrest.
February 14
• A deputy, along with other officers, including Sheriff William Armijo, arrived at a residence on Campos Avenue in Veguita, where an incident involving theft and assault were reported. Male Subject 1 stated that male Subject 2 had Subject 1's non-running pickup parked on his property. Sometime in the last few weeks, Subject 1 enlisted the help of Subject 3 who had a flat-bed which could haul the truck. The two men chose a time when they knew Subject 2 would be away, and towed the pickup. While they were doing so, Subject 1 told Subject 3, he could grab some of Subject 2's tools as payment for helping. He chose a toolbox and gasoline auger, and they left. A few days later, Subject 1 was visiting friends when Subject 2 came by, and the two began to argue. Subject 1 told the Sheriff that Subject 2 picked up a log and hit him in the head several times with it, and then took a .22 rifle from his vehicle and pointed it at him. Subject 1 shouted, "Assault with a deadly weapon," and, "Go ahead and shoot!" but Subject 2 did not shoot. Subject 1 had two black eyes, a scalp wound, and scrapes on both cheeks. Officers then went to the home of Subject 3, who turned over the auger and toolbox. Two other deputies interviewed Subject 2, who said he did not pick up a log, but rather a length of metal pipe, and that he hit Subject 1 with his fist. He added that he did not own a .22 rifle and did not point a rifle at Subject 1. A witness confirmed that Subject 2 picked up a pipe and attack Subject 1, who fought back. She said she didn't see a log or a rifle. The officer gave the auger and toolbox back to Subject 2, who said tools were missing from the box.
• February 15
An officer received a report at 8:45 a.m. of a man driving on Kimball Road, honking his horn and trying to run over dogs. Dispatch informed the officers of the subject's address on Kimball Avenue. On arrival, the officers found the man, who was bleeding from several cuts on his head. He reported that two men had attacked him in his SUV, which was parked behind his trailer. The two men broke his windows and pulled him out, then "beat him up." He said the two men then ran north on Kimball. An ambulance arrived, but he refused to be treated. Based on the description he gave, an officer went to another address on Kimball and spoke with a woman who said that the subject had been driving around the neighborhood honking his horn since about 6 a.m. At around 8 a.m., she said she went out to the road to tell him to stop. She said that when he saw her, he drove past her and struck her dog, who was not hurt. The officer spoke with her two brothers, who said they saw the car nearly hit her and chased it down the street where they confronted the driver while he was still in his car. They threw a brick at his windshield and then threw it through the back window. The brothers said they pulled him out and beat him up, and left.