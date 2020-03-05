Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker will be the first to admit he doesn’t like raising taxes.
Since Bhasker has been mayor, the gross receipts tax (GRT) only has been raised twice, by a total of 0.1875%. Most recently, Socorro County upped its gross receipts tax.
On Monday night, Socorro City Council approved the first publication of the ordinance in its legal newspaper of record (El Defensor Chieftain) which would increase the city’s GRT by .25 percent, generating an additional $300,000 in revenue per year.
Bhasker noted most cities around Socorro are over 8%. “We have been frugal on how we have raised gross receipts tax,” he said, noting for the average citizen it would cost about $3.50 per month. The last increase for the city was in 2002. If GRT rate increase is approved, it would go into effect on either July 1, 2020 or January 1, 2021.
Other communities
Currently other communities in the Socorro County have the following GRT rate: Magdalena, 7.3125%; Pueblo of Acoma 6.375%; Socorro (city), 7.4375%; Socorro Industrial Park, 6.3750%; and the remainder of the county, 6.375%.
Neighboring Valencia County has some of the highest GRT rates in the state. For instance the rates in Belen are 8.3125%; Bosque Farms 8.5500%; Laguna Pueblo, 6.875%; Los Lunas, 8.675%; Peralta, 7.9375%; Rio Communities, 7.4375%; and the remainder of Valencia County is at 6.8750%.
Other area communities include: Reserve, 7.375%; Elephant Butte, 8.8175%; Truth or Consequences, 8.5000%; Mountainair, 7.9375%; and Albuquerque, 7.8750%.
February discussion
Two weeks ago, council discussed what the gross receipts tax increase would look like should it approve the measure sought by Bhasker.
By increasing the GRT Bhasker noted the city would be able to get a low interest loan to start the engineering and feasibility study for an electric utility rather than contracting with Guzman Energy for 8 percent. The GRT increase would be dedicated to economic development purposes, which would help attract possible new businesses to the community.
However, as Bhasker pointed out, a court case between the city and Socorro Electric Co-operative has halted any decision of creating a municipal utility until the case has been resolved by the courts.
In order to move forward with a loan from the New Mexico Finance Authority, the city would have to show a new stream of revenue.
Establishing a new revenue stream, the city could move forward with funding the municipal utility as well as move forward with new marketing opportunities.
Generating the additional $300,000 per year, the city would be able to pay off a $500,000 New Mexico Finance Authority loan within two years. Furthermore, Bhasker admitted this was one way to control the city’s own destiny by decreasing the interest rate to 1.7 % rather than 8%.
In other business, council:
• Heard an update on the on the city levee project.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Save Our Bosque Task Force.
• Approved the job description updates and salary adjustments for the Dispatch/Animal Shelter.
• Approved a business license for a transient vendor, D&M Kitchen. The business is food truck owned by Margaret Martinez.
• Learned from Mayor Bhasker that Councilor Toby Jaramillo was in a motor vehicle accident and he is staying with his family until he has recovered.