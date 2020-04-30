As the number of individuals infected with COVID-19 continues to rise nationally as well as in New Mexico and Socorro County, Socorro General Hospital has had a plan in place to handle a potential influx of patients locally from the onset.
Veronica Pound, Hospital Chief Executive at Socorro General said she and her staff have worked on preparing and implementing a search plan, which is basically a plan for a possible influx of patients.
“We have different levels of search plans, and those are some of the things that we have done to prepare,” she said. “For example, we’ve opened more beds down our 100 hallway in the hospital to provide more isolation for the COVID-positive patients. We’ve always had emergency preparedness plans; influx of patients plans. Those have always been in place. We’ve just implemented both plans.”
As of April 29 the number of COVID-19-positive patients in New Mexico has surpassed 2,800, with 41 of those confirmed cases in Socorro County. As Socorro County had the first two confirmed cases in the state early on in the pandemic, the hospital erected a tent in its parking lot to address the possibility of a rise in cases.
Pound said that all individuals are screened upon entering the facility.
“When they arrive in the (emergency room) they are screened for COVID,” she said. “Also in our clinic and through the drive-thru they are screened, and we make a decision where those patients go.”
Pound also said the hospital is conducting tele-visits, and transitioning from in-person visits to telephone and video visits.
“We’ll continue to do well-child checks for many of our patients, and we also insulate to ensure staff safety and patient safety,” she said.
Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Steven Stewart, who has treated COVID patients personally, agreed with Pound that Socorro General was well-prepared to efficiently handle the virus.
“We were extremely prepared. We were very lucky from the beginning to have such a strong team in Socorro,” he said. “We started preparing for COVID patients more than seven weeks ago. We do currently care for COVID-positive patients, but we also take the staff and the providers who care for the COVID patients and interact with COVID patients; we take it very seriously. We have plenty of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to help protect them. The first steps we took very early on were to ensure we have correct amounts of PPE and correct amounts of staffing.”
Stewart said state-wide leaders are helping on a local level, and he feels confident that the hospital always has enough PPE. Even at the state level, Stewart said he feels very prepared for the possibility of the influx of the amount of patients Socorro County could see.
“I think the easiest way to put it is I think that New Mexico as a state really came together in an integrated way, with the University of New Mexico and Lovelace Healthcare system and with Presbyterian to make sure that we’re really caring for every New Mexican.” Stewart said. “We’re probably one of the best-prepared states in the country, and that trickles to Socorro itself.”
Pound said the effort to combat CORVID-19 has been a team effort.
“One of our strengths is working with our local Socorro County Manager and the Socorro County Emergency Manager. We’ve also worked a lot with the City of Socorro and Mayor Ravi Bhasker,” she said. “We have very, very good relations with New Mexico Tech.”
The hospital is also working with county health clinics, including Alamo Navajo Health Clinic.
“Our relationships in our community have helped us be prepared,” Pound said.
While the number of COVID-positive patients has increased locally over the past two weeks, Stewart said he doesn’t think there’s any particular reason, and the Socorro and its residents have done an excellent job of staying diligent in regard to social distancing, wearing masks, washing their hands and wiping down public areas.
“I think it’s common with COVID to see the numbers change like this. I feel like Socorro has done an excellent job,” he said. “When I go into town one time a week for my planned shopping, I do see people shopping alone. I do see masks. I see people wiping carts … I’m no epidemiological expert, but I think the numbers are fairly normal and I think Socorro has done an excellent job.”
If you think you have been exposed to COVID 19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.