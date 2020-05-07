Hanson Oxford is a 2012 Socorro High School graduate and a graduate from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. He is currently holds the rank of 1st Lt. in the United States Air Force, and currently operates as Assistant Flight Commander of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron – Weapons and Tactics Flight.
That’s a long job title Hanson. What exactly does your position entail?
My shop is one of the ones tasked with looking into how the squadron flies, our satellites; what we need to do if we need to move them or if we need to change our procedure on how we go about doing our daily work. Or, figuring out new ways to use our system, either in space or on the ground. We use those systems to get the job done in a better or more efficient way.
What do you like about your current position?
I can talk to almost anybody and they can say “What do you do?” I’ll say I fly GPS (Global Positioning System, a satellite-based radio-navigation system owned by the United States government and operated by the United States Space Force.) It’s not like some of my counterparts who have to explain this weird mission that they have and what they do. Everybody’s like oh, Google Maps and Apple Maps on my phone? I know about GPS. Everybody has some concept of understanding of what we do. They don’t understand exactly what I do or even the science behind how GPS works. But they are familiar with the concept. GPS is the Department of the Air Force’s biggest humanitarian mission. We provide GPS to the entire world, free of charge.
Is that why it’s a humanitarian mission, because you give people free access to information?
I used to be a Mission Analyst for GPS. That sounds a lot cooler than it actually was, but if people in the military had problems with their receivers, either in a place or a helicopter, or hey we were going through the woods and our GPS cut out at this point, at this time. They would reach out to us, the mission analyst in the squadron, and they can ask … we can go and look and provide some analysis and say hey: Was this because GPS cut out or was this because their receiver had a software issue.
That sounds complicated. Is it?
It can be. I think the biggest thing I had to learn with that job was how to provide the right information, correctly. For example if a civilian user had a GPS issue, they would contact the Coast Guard Navigation Center. Like hey, I was out flying my quadcopter and it lost GPS for 10 minutes last night. The Coast Guard will take that, reach out to us and say hey guys let’s see what you guess this looks like. Then we will run analysis for middle-of-nowhere Kansas. Thankfully because of how the satellites are set up, you need 24 satellites to get GPS coverage world-wide. We have more than that. You can actually go to www.gps.gov and just learn about our setup and what we do. Our information, it’s really out there to the public.
Do you bounce between serving military and civilian interests in regard to GPS?
I will very clearly point out that this is the answer for me and my position. As a uniformed member of the military serving in currently an Air Force squadron running GPS, my responsibility first and foremost is to take care of military users. However, and this is a very important however, the system is a humanitarian mission. It is for the people of the world. And we, in the uniformed capacity in the U.S. Air Force, soon to be the U.S. Space Force focus mostly on the military application, have counterparts that have been set up who are the focal point for civilian users. We fly the satellites and make sure the signal is good for everyone. We have two different chains for handling military versus civilian.
That’s a lot responsibility. What’s the most challenging part?
The most complicated part of my job isn’t actually taking care of the satellites. I grew up around New Mexico Tech. I grew up around people who are just absolutely brilliant. And yet, I would say that now I get to work with some of the smartest people I have ever known. The system will be taken care of. While there is work and there is responsibility … the biggest thing for me personally has always been taking care of the people. My guys will make sure that the satellites are flown and the problems are solved. They look to me to make sure that they’re taken care of.
Let’s talk about your life in the Air Force. What has your experience like overall?
Incredible. I’m not going to sugar coat it. There are days I come home from work and I’m exhausted. I’m tired. Sure I’m not rucking through the mountains with a 50-pound pack. I didn’t join the Army for a reason. There are still things that have to get done. If there’s a problem with one of our satellites we can’t really go check on it.
So do you have to almost outsmart it?
You have to out-think the problem. That’s what makes the guys we work with so incredible. I saw something I didn’t quite understand so I went to one of our civilians and I talked to him about it. He remembered something from the early 2000s and he said “Oh yeah, we had this problem back then!” I said this is incredible. This individual is pulling on knowledge on the system from when I was still in grade school. You have to use the resources available to you to figure out what to do.
You are a busy man. What do you do in your spare time?
I do a lot of reading if I can. I’m not really big into skiing or snowboarding. I think I liked the idea of skiing, but I blew out my ACL my senior year the Academy. I’m working on ACL number two; I don’t really need to risk that again. I do love hiking. I’ll try and get out and do a lot of the hikes with good views. I have a standing appointment at the gun range. Outside of the pandemic, every Wednesday at 7 you can catch my best friend and I at the range. It’s gotten to the point that we walk in the front door and the staff is already checking us in. I do a lot of ice skating. It’s just relaxing.
Is there anything about growing up in Socorro that has helped lead to your mindset and helped get you to where you are?
I feel like that’s a cheating question right there, because obviously the answer is yes … As a child my mom would say alright, go for a bike ride, go ride the ditches, whatever. There was the expectation that I would be back at sundown. There was the expectation that I would follow the rules that I was going to be doing what I said I’d be doing. People were watching. And if you say you’re going to do something, if you’re told to do something, you do it; that kind of integrity. The lessons that I was learning all the way back then, lead to this now: if my commander says Ox, this needs to be on my desk at the end of next week, he can trust that it will be there. Growing up in Socorro … never did I ever have to wonder if I belonged there, or if the friends who honestly became family meant it.