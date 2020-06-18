Heather Kathrein has been in Socorro since 1997 and is currently the Administrative Assistant as Socorro High School.
What brought you to Socorro?
My grandmother’s late husband had a stroke, so I came down for a couple of weeks just to help her and I ended up staying. I met my boy’s dad and just stayed here. I fell in love with the town.
What about Socorro made you fall in love with it?
I love the sense of family. Once you get to know people everyone is so friendly, is so giving. One you know people there are no strangers. Everyone knows you and watches out for you; it’s great.
What’s your background like?
I went to college to be an emergency medical technician. I did that for a couple of years, but then I became a mom. I started out my career working at Bueno Foods and I got four promotions in five years. I started as a receptionist and when I left I was the food service account manager.
You’re working in administration right now. How did you earn your way into the job at the high school?
This is my 11th year at the high school. I started as a substitute. I loved working with the kids. Then I got hired on as a one on one educational assistant working special education. I did that for four years. Then I ran in-school suspension for two years, and I just loved working with the kids. Then I did credit recovery for one year, then I got in as the attendance secretary and did that for two years, and last year I became the high school administrative assistant.
You obviously have a love for the kids and a love for the school. What do you like about your job?
I love the family we’re creating at Socorro High School. I love the leadership I work with and I love the kids. I love watching them grow. Even if it’s just that person who comes to the office for a pencil, I love being here where I can really feel like I’m making a difference every day.
In that same vein, and I’ve covered sports here for a lot of years I feel like there are kids who maybe don’t think they have a lot of opportunities to venture forth. What about Socorro gives kids chance to explore other opportunities?
We have one of the ten best universities in our backyard. We have New Mexico Tech right here. We also have so many very gifted teachers. In the community we have two branches of the Civil Air Patrol, which can be a huge opportunity for our youngsters. My son was a very highly decorated cadet in Civil air Patrol. I can honestly tell you there was a time we were a little worried about Alex and about some choices he was making. CAP turned that child around.
Tech is obviously a great resource, but not every student wants to be an engineer or a chemist or what have you. What do you tell kids who you care about in terms of hey, here are opportunities you have? How do you help inspire them?
I really believe in leading by example and I tell the kids that because you are here, wherever here is, does not mean that you cannot find your passion. Find a mentor, is what I tell them. Find someone who is being successful at doing what you love, what your passion is, and talk to that person.
I’ve been here during years that the school district was challenged with finding teachers. If you were trying to get a teacher to come on board in Socorro, what would you tell that teacher? Why would you tell them that this is a good place to be?
I would tell them it’s the spirit of family. Once you get the buy-in from parents, these parents will make huge sacrifices for their children to do what their kids need. These families believe in their kids and will help you to help their child to become the best. I would also tell them how giving and how loving our students are and how their parents are. I lost my grandmother last year and students were coming to check on me. They said Miss, you were gone for a week are you okay? I’ve been on a weight loss journey and it’s funny, the students will hold you accountable. My desk used to be known as junk food central. The kids knew if you wanted a cookie, come see me. Well I don’t do that anymore and I have students checking on me. Literally checking the old snack drawer to make sure I’m not sliding. That’s how much they care.
Your job, like many people’s jobs have changed a lot over the past three months. Was it difficult for you to not completely be able to see your seniors come to fruition when it came to their high school education?
It was horrible. It was horrible to not see so many of the kids. I have a few that will come to me every day, come to my desk just for a hug good morning. That’s how they start their day. And I never dreamed on March 12, when I was hugging them goodbye for spring break it might be the last time. When I got the delivery of diplomas and I was checking it, I was in tears because I had seen these kids come in as freshman and they were getting ready to go. That’s why I was so glad we had the parade because I got to say goodbye and good luck to each one of them.
How well did the school district deal with actually getting the kids a graduation in which they could celebrate and be proud of themselves?
I think we did a great job working with what we had. (Principal Robert) Stephens is an amazing leader, and when we decided to do the parade he got all the teachers and all the staff enthusiastic about it. There was no throwing our hands up and saying oh well, there’s nothing we can do. Mr. Stephens said no. We are going to do our best. We are going to make it great and we’re all on board.
What are your plans for the summer?
I’m working. I am at the schools every day 8 to 4 getting it all ready for the students. I’m making sure students get their locker belongings. I’m here processing transcripts. I’m here if any student wants to talk or say hello. They can always give me a call.
What do you do in your spare time? How do you relax?
I’m a quilter. I bake. I also ride a Triumph Bonneville.
Very cool. What’s your favorite thing to bake?
It has to be brownies.
That has to be the best answer you can possibly give.
I make them with a little bit of cinnamon and a little bit of chili powder and a little bit of coffee, so you have a Mexican mocha thing going on.
I kind of want you to be my aunt.
I will adopt anybody. You’re always welcome at my table.
This is always a hard question I ask people for 52 Faces, but what’s something people maybe don’t know about you?
Most people don’t know that I’m actually really shy. I’m a big reader. I‘m kind of quiet. But yeah people don’t know I’m pretty shy.
What’s your favorite book right now?
Actually I read a lot of history, but right now I’m reading the whole series of Game of Thrones. I watched the whole series so I had to get into the books.
What do you want to tell your departing seniors? If you had a message for them what would that be?
To me seniors, I want to tell them good luck. I want to tell them I’m still here for them. All of us at Socorro High School are still here for them. If they need to talk, if they have questions, if they need anything call me. I want to tell them I miss them and I’m so sorry we couldn’t give them that big goodbye.