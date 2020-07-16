March 26
A woman on West Place said a short time after she had arrived home she heard dogs barking in the front yard. She went outside and found the rear window on her vehicle was damaged by a rock. The rock was found in the back of the car. The victim did not list any suspects. March 27 A man in the 1300 block of Hilton reported windows broken on his house. The victim stated the windows were facing the golf course. He wanted a report done on the incident. March 28 An officer met with a city employee in the 1200 block of Highway 60 who reported illegally dumped trash. He said this was not the first time this had occurred and wanted a report on the incident. The officer looked through the trash in an attempt to discover who may have dumped the trash but was not able to find anything.
• An officer met a woman at her residence in the 500 block of Central who said she was missing her purse. She stated the last time she had her purse it was inside her vehicle which was parked outside of her residence. The officer asked if she had left her door open and she said officer she did not think so. The officer did not see any evidence of forced entry. The victim said the purse contained her work phone, two credit cards, driver’s license, Social Security card, and the spare keys to her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.
March 29
An officer was summoned to EconoLodge where a man reported that he had come out of his room to head to work and noticed his two toolboxes were on the ground. He said the unknown suspect had gone through his pickup and stole his impact drill and battery and two cartons of cigarettes. The officer looked at the security camera video which showed a male on a bike riding around the parking lot and then going to the vehicle. The suspect was identified by officers. He was located and it was found that he had the same bike and backpack seen in the video. He denied it was him. The officers filed charges on the suspect.
• An officer met with two male victims on Franklin who said the suspect had come to where they were working out and had told them, "that is a nice Tommy Hilfiger bag," and pulled out a hammer with a pink handle, grabbed the bag, took out some shoes and threw the shoes worth $220 into the ditch. One of the males told the officer the suspect threw a rock at him but he was able to jump out of the way before the rock hit him. Another officer had the suspect stopped and in handcuffs, and he still had the hammer with the pink handle in his possession. He was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the SCDC.
March 30
A caller reported an incident where the victim was walking near New Mexico Tech and was attacked by a dog a week ago. The caller said the owners of the dog began yelling at the victim. The caller said animal control met with the victim on the day of the attack. The caller said they received information on who owned the dog.
• Officers had been dealing with a female throughout the day. She began posting on Facebook that she was done with life. During the incident, officers met with her and her caretaker was there telling her she needs to go up to mental health and speak to someone. She agreed to go but they released her. The previous time the officer took her to the hospital and stood with her for a while and left, as she was willing to get help. The victim told the officer she was getting verbally abused by her husband who she has a child with. The officer called in an SCI report in on the family as the officer was aware the baby was at the residence.
March 31
A woman in the 600 block of Bagley said she had gone out to get some things from the vehicle and saw her ex-boyfriend on his bike. He noticed her and grabbed her by the hair and punched her several times. She showed signs of being battered but refused medical treatment. She told the officer that while the ex-boyfriend was hitting her, he was telling her, “how do you like being homeless?” The victim also told officers where the suspect was staying. An officer went to the residence but he was not there. Charges were filed and the officer got a warrant for suspect’s arrest.
• Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Lopezville Road where a male was threatening harm with a gun. The officer met with the caller, who said the suspect was sitting on the bed with a loaded firearm threatening to hurt himself. The officers met with the intoxicated suspect who said his life was not going well but was not specific. Due to the comments made to the father the suspect was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. At the hospital, he told the staff he was not suicidal. He was not cooperating with the staff and was released. The suspect was escorted outside but could not stand on his own and nearly fell. The suspect then asked officers to shoot him. He was now placed under arrest and medically cleared for incarceration.
April 2
A caller reported that a male was in front of Wells Fargo Bank bothering other customers, but now he had left the area. The officer met with the suspect and advised him not to bother other customers. The suspect denied everything. The officer was then contacted by the caller and who said she noticed a broken window that was not broken when she arrived for work. The officer was provided with the security camera video that shows the suspect place his items down by the window and appears to strike the window, causing the break. Charges will be filed on the suspect.
• A woman reported receiving threatening text messages from an unknown male. The caller said she was provided with the number and text messages sent to the male. The caller tried contacting the person making the threats but the person could not be identified. The officer was provided with the number, which had now been disconnected. The suspect was not able to be identified.
• An officer was called to an apartment in the 900 block of Walkway on an assault report. The officer met with suspect 1, who advised suspect 2 came to the home asking for help with checking the balance on an EBT card. Suspect 1 said she let suspect 2 into the home and helped her. Suspect 1 said when suspect 2 left, she was missing $10 in quarters. No other person was in the home. The officer met with suspect 2, who denied taking the quarters, and accused suspect 1 of striking her on the back. Suspect 2 admitted to striking her for taking her money. Both suspects were charged with crimes. The quarters were not recovered.
• An officer patrolling the 600 block of Ivy witnessed the same suspect driving an off-road dirt bike passing other vehicles and failing to stop at the posted stop sign. The officer was unable to catch up with the suspect due to traffic. Later in the day, the officer spotted the suspect driving the motorcycle in the area. The officer exited his patrol car and tried to stop the suspect, who drove past the officer and fled at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to identify the suspect as he was passing. A check showed him to have a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Charges were filed on the suspect.
• A man reported that while stopped in the Sonic drive-thru, a female stopped next to him and began yelling and cursing at him. She then threw a soft drink at his vehicle and drove off. The officer did see the remnants of the drink on the passenger car door. The officer was unable to locate the suspect for questioning. Charges were filed on her.
April 3
An officer met with the male suspect over zoning violations. The suspect was advised he was in violation of city zoning laws by having a mobile home on the property in the 1400 block of state road 1. The suspect argued that the mobile home was not a residence but a commercial office building. The suspect was told the home was, in fact, being used as a residence and he would have to move the building. The suspect was provided with the contact information at the zoning department.
• An officer met with two complainants at the Police Department, who said they had been contacted by text and phone from a man and a woman, and they wanted them to stop.