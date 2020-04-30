January 28
Victims in the 700 block of Neel reported someone damaged their windows with a BB gun and they could identify the suspect. The officer met with a witness who said the suspect shot out their vehicle’s windows with a BB gun in November of 2019. Then yesterday, the victim saw the male suspect driving around their home and came out of the house to confront him. At that, the suspect stopped his car, got out, and shot two windows on the victim’s house. The officer did see the damage to the windows and filed charges on the suspect.
January 29
Police responded to an altercation over a dog being maced. The victim said he was working on phone lines behind the suspect's home in the 700 block of Medley, where a dog in the suspect's fenced yard was being aggressive towards him. The victim said he used dog mace on the dog because he was in fear of the dog getting out. After a few minutes, the owner of the dog came out and confronted the victim over the macing of the dog. The victim said words were exchanged with the owner of the dog, and a second male subject began yelling at the victim and pushed him. The victim then left the scene to avoid a fight. The officer met with the owner of the dog who admitted he did confront the victim over macing his dog, and said there was no physical altercation, only verbal. He said his dog was fine and cleaned off. The victim declined to press charges at this time.
A vehicle was pulled over for a traffic infraction and the driver admitted he did not have a driver’s license. He also conceded that he should have an interlock device on the vehicle, but did not. An NCIC check showed him to have a suspended/revoked license arrest pursuant. He was arrested and booked into SCDC. The vehicle was released to the owner.
January 30
A woman known to have a valid arrest warrant was stopped on California Street and a check with NCIC check confirmed the warrant. She was arrested and taken to the police department where a search incident to the arrest was completed. The officer located narcotics in her backpack. The narcotics were field-tested and showed a positive for the respective drug. The suspect was processed and booked into SCDC. The evidence was logged into the evidence room.
A suspect known to have a suspended/revoked driver’s license was seen driving a vehicle on Proto, and was pulled over. The suspect was arrested and booked into the SCDC. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Police were contacted about a broken window at Bodega Burger Co. The officer was shown the window and the rock inside the building. The caller said the business had security cameras and was currently waiting for loss prevention to check the video. At this time there are no suspects.
An officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Fisher driven by a man known to have a suspended/revoked driver’s license. A check confirmed he had a suspended license with an arrest clause. The driver was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center
A woman in the 1000 block of Spring Street reported that she left her iPhone at the suspect’s home the previous weekend, and found out the suspect sold the phone to another person. She said she did not save the serial number and only wanted the phone back. An assisting officer met with the suspect, who claimed the victim gave her the iPhone, so it was hers to sell. At this time no charges were filed.
A male driver known to have a suspended license was pulled at California and McCutcheon. On checking, the driver did not have registration, insurance or driver’s license upon stop. His vehicle was towed and the driver was issued citations.
An officer was dispatched to Econo Lodge on California Street for a male acting strange. The officer met with the male, who was refusing to identify himself. He was placed into handcuffs. The officer was able to identify the suspect, who was taken to the Socorro County Detention Center and incarcerated.
An officer pulled over a car on California Street for a traffic violation. The female driver was run through NCIC which showed she had an arrest warrant. She was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the SCDC.
January 31
An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Fifth Street on the report of a stolen vehicle The reporting person said she had lent her vehicle to a friend, who never returned the vehicle. She told the officer she had seen her vehicle on a street. The officer arrived at the residence where the vehicle was located, where a male in possession of the vehicle said he had just bought the vehicle from another male. The officer advised the male the vehicle was reported stolen, and the vehicle was given back to the victim.
An officer stopped a car on the Plaza for a traffic violation and while speaking with the driver the officer could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle and the driver. When asked if he had been drinking, the driver wanted to know if the officer could smell alcohol. He then admitted to drinking earlier. Field sobriety tests were administered, which the driver failed. The driver was placed under arrest and read the New Mexico implied consent act which the suspect agreed to. Breath test results were 0.14 g/210L, and 0.14 g/210L. He was incarcerated at the SCDC. A cold Coors Light can was found in the car during a tow inspection.
February 1
An officer stopped a vehicle on Mesquite for a traffic infraction and found the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Socorro County Detention Center.
A vehicle was pulled over on Otero for a traffic infraction and the driver showed signs of intoxication. The driver failed field sobriety tests. After probable cause was determined the driver was arrested for DWI and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
An officer met with a man at Old Luna Tire Shop who had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
February 2
A complainant in the 1100 block of Chaparral reported a theft. She told the officer she woke up this morning and noticed her bike and a five-gallon bottle of propane were missing from her house. She said she went around the trailer park trying to located the bike and found it at another space. She said she confronted the owner of that residence who said she had no idea how the bike got to her house. The officer also met with that subject who said the bike’s owner came and took the bike back. The propane tank, valued at $50, was not recovered.
A complainant in the 1600 block of Evergreen reported that someone stopped near, or at, his house and threw eggs at his pickup. There was no damage to the vehicle but he wanted to let the police know in case there were others who reported the incident.
A complainant in the 200 block of Sierra Bonita said her landlord had come to her residence and turned off the water. The officer met with the landlord and told her she needed to turn the water back on. The landlord said the complainant has not paid the rent, water or electricity in over three months. The officer advised her that she should turn on the water and if she wanted to get her out of the rental she needs to go to Magistrate Court and get an eviction notice. The landlord agreed to turn the water back on.
Police responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts where an irate customer contacted the victim by phone about returning an automotive part. When the victim starting asking for information about the part the male suspect became upset. The suspect then came to the store along with another male and both began yelling at the victim. She said she tried to calm the two suspects down, but then they began arguing with her. When she called police the two suspects left the store. The caller and victim asked that the incident be documented.
Officers were called to the scene of a domestic at a residence on West Place. Officers located the male suspect who said he and the victim were involved in an argument and gave the officers a different person’s name and date of birth. The victim was contacted and she told the officers the suspect's real name and said he had kicked and damaged the car door during the argument. The suspect was arrested and a search of his person turned up his actual ID. A syringe was also located in his pockets. A warrant check showed he was wanted on a warrant out of the Probation and Parole office. The suspect was processed and later booked into SCDC.
A man reported that he was at the bar on the Plaza and another man kept grabbing his private parts and pinching his nipples. He said the suspect had done this before and after he had punched him in the face he had left him alone. The officer met with the suspect who was in the patio area. The suspect denied remembering himself doing that and the officer told him he was going to be charged with battery. The suspect was also asked to leave the bar and go home due to his intoxication.
February 3
A car was pulled over on Otero for a traffic infraction and during the stop, the officer noticed a man who was know to have an arrest warrant sitting in the back seat. He was arrested and incarcerated.
An officer was called to the compliance office and where a female subject had two warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and incarcerated at SCDC.
An officer was summoned to a residence in the 800 block of Padilla officer met where a male was wanting to cause harm to himself. He agreed to be taken to the hospital. After being admitted he tried to leave two different times. The officer had to chase him down and used the least amount of force necessary to gain control over to get him back to the ER. The officer stayed with him until he calmed down and left him with his mother. He was later transported to Albuquerque for further treatment.
An officer was called to the 400 block of School of Mines where a home had been broken into sometime on the first of February. The suspect had entered through a window and took a CZ Shadow 9mm handgun, a bag containing ammo and shooting equipment, and $100 in cash. The victim provided a serial number for the gun and listed the contents of the shooting bag, which were entered into NCIC as stolen.
A complainant reported that he was at Walmart when a female began telling him he was a child molester. The complainant told the officer he had gone to court on those charges, and the charges were dropped. He said he wanted a report filed on the matter.
An officer made contact with a highly intoxicated male who was yelling in the middle of Bernard Street. The man was known to the officer as having a warrant. The suspect was not able to stand on his own and presented a danger to the public. He had no other person to care for him and was placed under arrest. He was incarcerated at the SCDC.
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Sixth Street and found the driver had a warrant for her arrest. She was incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle on Highway 60 parked on the shoulder and the NCIC check showed the plate being displayed was stolen. The VIN was checked and it came back as a stolen car. The Kia was towed and the officer contacted the entering agency, who provided the officer with the victim’s name. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.