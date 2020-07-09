March 22
An officer met with the owner of a residence in the 1100 block of Main Street where someone had egged his car the night before. The officer checked the area and did not see any other vehicle or residence egged. It was not known if there was any damage after washing the egg off.
There are no suspects at this time.
• A complainant told police he went to check on his brother in the 500 block of Dolores and noticed someone had broken windows on a trailer and covered them with boards. He allowed the officer to check the trailer and they did not locate anyone inside.
• An officer stopped a male who was known to have an outstanding warrant walking along Baca Street. The suspect was placed under arrest and taken for medical clearance for incarceration and then to the SCDC.
March 23
An officer was called to a residence on Calle Bonita in reference to a male inside a residence who does not belong in the residence. The officer arrived and met the male victim covered in blood, who said the suspect had run behind the house going south on foot. He was caught while attempting to jump a fence and placed under arrest. The suspect was bleeding from his face and an ambulance was called. The officer met with the owner of the residence who said when he came home he found the suspect lying on his couch. He confronted the suspect, who attempted to hit him in the face and a fight broke out between them. He ran when he saw the police coming. The officer photographed the residence and the property which was damaged by blood. The suspect was medically cleared and incarcerated at the SCDC.
• An officer called Walmart on a report of a man hitting an employee. The officer met with the victim and a witness, who stated the suspect was going through self-checkout with several packs of paper towels. The person working the self-checkout told him he could not purchase more than two packs and he began to argue with the employees. A manager was called over and tried to explain the two-pack rule to the suspect. When the manager held the basket the suspect pushed him and was then escorted outside. The officer met with the suspect, who claimed he was told by the night shift he could come in and make the purchase. The suspect said he was trying to inform the manager of the information he had received from the previous shift and that he was just protecting himself when the victim was pushed. The officer watched the video of the incident that shows the suspect push the victim. The suspect was trespassed and would be summoned to court for battery on the victim.
• A caller in the 1200 block of North Sixth Street told the officer someone had tampered with his electric meter, and now he was being charged for meter tampering by Socorro Electric Co-op. The caller said he did not know who tampered with the meter.
• A woman in the 500 block of Park Street reported that the male suspect would not let her leave. The victim said the suspect put a broom in front of the door to prevent her from leaving the home. She also said he has struck her in the past. The officer asked the suspect to exit the home but he refused. When the officer removed his department-issued Taser and repeated the command he came out. The officer met with the suspect's mother, who confirmed that he was not letting her leave the home. The suspect was arrested and booked into SCDC.
March 24
An officer was called to the Adult Probation and Parole Office for a man trying to open the door and acting aggressively. The suspect was contacted on Otero Avenue punching at the air and hitting the walls of a store and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. He was asked if he had any illegal items on his person and gave consent to be searched. He turned over a syringe and a piece of paper with a white substance. The suspect was detained and taken to the police department. The substance was field-tested, but the tests did not confirm a controlled substance. The suspect was released pending lab results.
• A female minor reported an incident in the John Brooks parking lot where she was approached by the male suspect. She said when he tried to shake hands with her, she told the suspect she did not want to shake hands due to the coronavirus. When she turned to walk back to the store, he grabbed her by the arm in an aggressive manner, and then let go. The suspect was identified by the victim and went walking to his home. The officer contacted the suspect and told him he was not wanted back on the property of the store. He was advised to avoid grabbing someone if they did not want the contact. The suspect stated he understood and said he would walk a different way. No charges were filed at this time.
• A woman in the 700 block of Medley called to report that the male suspect has been coming to her residence and texting her phone. She has told him to stop coming by and texting her, and that she needed a report to start a protection order on him. The officer contacted the suspect and asked him why he keeps trying to contact the victim. He said he was trying to get information about his lease, but she refuses to sign his paperwork. The officer advised him he would have to take her to court as the issue was civil. The suspect was advised not to contact the victim at all.
• An officer was called to a residence in the 600 block of Highway 60 for someone trying to force her way into the home. The victim said he had the screen door secured with a string and when the suspect pulled open the door the string broke. Upon entering the home, the suspect crawled on the floor and passed out. The victim said he did not know who she was. The officer contacted the suspect who was still on the floor. She was identified as a female that was recently treated at Socorro General Hospital. The officer assisted her to her feet. While being escorted out of the home she fell to the ground and was refusing to get up. She was taken to the Police Department for processing and was also shown to have valid warrants. The suspect was booked into SCDC.
March 25
An officer noticed a vehicle come off Interstate 25 at Exit 150 and ran the plate, which came back as belonging to a different car entirely. The officer made a traffic stop traffic just as the vehicle was getting back onto the highway and asked the driver for his driver’s license, insurance, and registration. The driver produced a New Mexico ID card and admitted he was not supposed to be driving and was on probation, plus he had an ankle monitor on. A check with NCIC showed he had a suspended/revoked driver’s license with arrest pursuant. He was placed into handcuffs and incarcerated at the SCDC.
• An officer was called to assist an ambulance staff with an aggressive male. The male was taken to Socorro General Hospital for having homicidal thoughts. He was seen by medical staff and later taken to a mental health facility.
March 26
A woman in the 500 block of Calle Bonita called about the father of her children wanting to take the kids. She said she has sole custody and that she did not feel it was safe for him to take the kids, because he appeared to be under the influence of something. She told the officer she would call the police if the father came back later in the day.
• Officers were called to Walmart where a woman was yelling at other customers and claiming to have the COVID-19 virus. The officers met with the manager of the store who said the female suspect was upset over a second person coughing next to her. The officer met with the suspect, who said she was at the store to exchange an item when another customer coughed next to her. This made her upset because she said she had an immune system problem. She was advised she was being trespassed from the store due to her behavior. The suspect refused to sign the trespass form. She then pulled down a face mask and began coughing on the two officers. The suspect left the property.