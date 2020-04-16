January 23
• A male victim reported being contacted by a person claiming to be from the Social Security office and saying his Social Security number was suspended due to criminal activity. The caller asked the victim to provide payment to clear up the charges, and payment should be in the form of gift cards. The victim said he was then asked to continue to buy gift cards. The victim provided a phone number for the caller, but when the officer attempted to call the number provided, a message service advised the phone was a TextNow App. The officer has not been able to track where the money on the gift cards was deposited.
• An officer was dispatched to Economy Inn to remove a former guest. Officer arrived and was advised she had already left the area and gave the name of the female. She was known to the police to have a warrant for her arrest. The female was located in another motel parking lot and placed into handcuffs, and the vehicle she was in was searched. The search turned up narcotics, and she was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer pulled over a vehicle with no license plate on NW Frontage Road. The female driver had a suspended driver's license and no insurance or registration. She was issued citations, and her vehicle was towed.
• A man called police about a female making suicidal comments by phone and that she had put a gun to her head about one month ago. He said when he arrived home, she continued to make comments about hurting herself and attempted to get a knife from the kitchen. He kept the female out of the kitchen, and the police were called. The officers met with the female, who was upset and denied making the comments about suicide. She was advised that she had to be taken to the hospital due to her statement of wanting to hurt herself. When she refused to go, the officers had to restrain her and escort her to the hospital. At the hospital, she continued to resist and attempted to run past the officers. The female was restrained and later taken to a mental health facility.
• An officer was dispatched to Sarracino Middle School for the possible transaction of narcotics. The principal told the officer several students became sick from possible drugs. The officer was given the names of all students involved. The officer spoke with a student at Socorro General Hospital, who was not being cooperative. The officer spoke with another student who said she was not sure why she was sick but did not take any medication. The officer was provided with text messages from the parent of the suspect to a parent of a victim. The suspect parent texted she was taking care of the incident and was sorry for the medication being given out by the suspect. The officer was able to meet with a victim who said the suspect did give her the medication. The officer spoke with the suspect and her mother. The two were advised of their Miranda rights and agreed to talk to officers. The suspect denied giving out any medication. The case was forwarded to the Juvenile Probation and Parole Office.
• An officer met with a complainant who reported that she had received a phone call from a person stating they were from Social Security asking her to confirm the last four digits of her Social Security number. She thought it might be a scam and did not give any other information and wanted the incident documented.
January 24
• An officer was dispatched to a residence on Faulkner for a domestic which had happened earlier in the day. The victim said her boyfriend accused her of seeing other people and punched her several times in the face and then stole her phone. The officer obtained an arrest warrant and located the suspect. He was arrested and booked into SCDC.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Baca for a trespasser. The victim reported someone has been staying in one of his vehicles. And now, a toolbox was missing from his vehicle.
• A car was pulled over at Spring and California for a traffic infraction. The officer met with the driver, who showed signs of intoxication. He admitted to drinking and was asked to perform field sobriety tests. After probable cause was determined, the driver was arrested for DWI.
January 25
• An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting. The manager said the male was caught trying to walk out with a can of Steel Reserve beer and had already been trespassed from the store. The male was escorted outside, where he was issued two non-traffic citations and allowed to leave.
• Officers dispatched to Walmart for a found purse. While searching the purse to identify whose purse it was, the officer found bags of narcotics. Officer also located an identification card. The female suspect called asking about her purse. When she came to claim it, she was arrested. She was incarcerated at the Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer was dispatched to John Brooks for an intoxicated male. The male gave his name, and a check with NCIC showed nothing on file. Another officer arrived, who knew the male by a different name. That correct name was run through NCIC and came back with a valid arrest warrant. A second male was noticed entering the first male's vehicle, and he was detained. A search of the second male turned up narcotics. Both were arrested on their individual charges and incarcerated at the SCDC.
• An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Harold Drive, where a female was throwing items from the residence. As the officer was arriving, a vehicle turned right in front of him. The officer made contact with the female driver, and she admitted to drinking. The reporting person said she was the person throwing items out of his residence earlier. After a field sobriety test was administered, probable cause was determined, and she was arrested for DWI. She stated she had a child at home, and a friend was called to take care of it at the residence. She was later incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
January 27
• A man on Carmen reported criminal damage to his vehicle. The officer was shown damage to the vehicle's window and a rock inside the rear of the car. The victim said he does have cameras, but the recording did not reveal who damaged the window. The victim estimated the damage at $500. At this time there are no suspects.
• An officer met with a complainant who reported one of the windows at Washington Federal bank was busted out with a rock. There was no video at the time. The officer was advised the window would cost $700 to replace.
• An officer was called to a property in the 600 block of Spring Street for a broken window. The officer was shown the damage to the window. The officer did not see a rock inside the building. The officer was advised another window was broken a few weeks prior. The cost to repair the window was $200.
• A caller reported that an unknown suspect damaged a fence pole on his property on Grefco Road. The officer was shown the damage to the fence pole. The caller was not able to provide an estimate for the damaged pole.
• An officer on patrol saw a male who was known to have an outstanding warrant driving on California Street. He was pulled over and placed under arrest.
• A man on Otero said someone broke into his vehicle and went through the paperwork within. Otherwise, he did not believe anything was missing. The officer documented the incident.
• An officer was called to Holiday Inn Express for damage to a vehicle. The victim showed the officer the damaged window and said three juveniles had been removed from the property prior to the incident. The officer met with a witness who lived behind the hotel who saw three juveniles in the area and witnessed one of them throwing a rock at the victim's car. The officer attempted to locate the juvenile suspect in the area but was unsuccessful at the time of report.
• A man said he came home after work and looked for his AK-47 rifle that was kept in the bedroom, but it was missing. He said he does not know who took the rifle out of the home and even questioned his spouse about the theft. The victim was able to provide a serial number for the gun. It was entered into NCIC as stolen.
January 28
• A complainant at John Brooks reported that a male suspect concealed a package of T-Bone steaks and left the store without paying for them. The officer viewed the video of the incident, which showed the suspect hiding the food and leaving without paying. The officer filed charges on the suspect.
• A woman on SW Baca said an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and taking a purse that held her driver’s license and credit cards. There was no evidence located at the scene, and no surveillance cameras were seen in the area. At this time there are no suspects.