Items taken from reports at the Socorro Poice Depatment
February 4
• A victim on Park Street reported that a woman was calling the victim and family members names, and was using a racial comment towards the victims who are Native American. The officer was advised the female suspect has been calling them names for some time. The officer attempted to contact the suspect, but she would not answer the door. The officer filed charges on the suspect.
• A woman in the 200 block of Bernard Street reported that the male suspect called to meet with her, and when she came outside, she told him she did not want to be with him. The suspect then told her to return home. He grabbed her by the face, pushed her, and then ran off. The officer did see signs of battery on her. The officer attempted to locate him without success. Charges were filed on the suspect.
February 5
• A vehicle was pulled over on California for a traffic infraction, and during contact, the driver showed signs of intoxication. The officer gave her field sobriety tests and arrested her. She was advised of implied consent and agreed to be tested. The suspect provided breath samples with the results being .03. She was then asked to complete a set of alternate tests for drugs. The officer noted signs of using a narcotic and asked her if there was any drug use. She admitted to smoking marijuana. The officer staffed the case with a supervisor and was advised to release the suspect. She was taken home, and the charges staffed with the DA.
• A woman called police about being accosted while at a business in the 500 block of Otero. She said as she walked past the male suspect, he placed his hand on her shoulder and moved his hand down her back and squeezed her buttocks. The victim said she turned and yelled at him, and the suspect apologized. She then reported the incident to the suspect's supervisor and called the police. The officer met with the staff, and the manager said there was no video of the incident. The suspect told the officer he was escorting the victim and her husband out of an area in the store and opened a plastic curtain as the victim passed. He figured the curtain might have hit the victim or his hand, but the contact was not intentional. The victim requested that charges be filed.
• Officers were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of Terry Street. The north side of the home was on fire, and a female was standing in the roadway. She said she was inside and smelled smoke, so she got out and had a neighbor call 911. She was asked if she heard anything prior to the fire, and she said that she did hear a noise but was not sure of what it could've been. The officer met with the homeowner, who said she was having trouble with an ex-boyfriend, and he may be a suspect in the case. The officer met with the Fire Department staff and was advised the fire was possibly arson. The scene was secured, and an officer waited until the fire investigators arrived. An assisting officer met with a neighbor and was able to obtain a video of the fire from a doorbell camera.
• A vehicle was pulled over on NE Frontage Road on a traffic stop. A check with NCIC showed the drive to have a suspended/revoked driver's license with arrest pursuant. The suspect was arrested, and his vehicle was towed from the scene. The suspect was taken to the Police Department for processing and later booked into the SCDC.
February 6
• A woman called police about a burglary in the 600 block of Second Street. She told the officer that she had moved out of the residence and had removed all her belongings from the home, but still had items in a locked shed in the back. She said she went back to pick up the mail after being out of town for a couple of days and noticed the front door open. When she went to check on the shed, she saw that it had been broken into and that her storage boxes were open. Unsure of exactly what was missing, she said she would make a list and bring it to the Police Department. She later contacted police and said she discovered her neighbor had the stolen items. She told the officer she confronted the neighbor and went into his home, finding some of her belongings. She reclaimed the items and informed the police. The officer met with the suspect, who claimed he bought everything from two guys. The items were turned over to the victim. The male suspect was arrested and booked into SCDC. Not all stolen items were recovered.
• An officer was called to the 900 block of Sunset on a report of loose dogs. The caller said two dogs were in his yard and were trying to get in the home before leaving. He pointed to a house where the dogs’ owner might be. The officer went to that residence and saw the two dogs running loose. The suspect exited her home and secured the dogs. The suspect was advised the dogs were roaming free, and she was cited into court.
February 7
• An officer completed a traffic stop on Highway 85 at Meek Street. During the stop, the officer saw in plain view a baggie of narcotics on the seat. The officer asked for the baggie, and it was handed over by the front seat passenger. The passengers were asked to exit the vehicle and advised of their rights. The suspect was questioned and claimed ownership of the baggie and narcotics. He was arrested, and the car towed. The passengers were released, and the suspect was taken to the police department, where a field test was completed. A positive result was given for the narcotics. The suspect was processed and booked unto SCDC.
• An officer was called to Adult Probation and Parole where a male suspect had a warrant for his arrest. Once the warrant was confirmed through NCIC, the suspect was placed under arrest and was booked into the SCDC on the warrant.
• Officers were called to a house in the 800 block of Sixth Street for two females arguing. The officer met with a male who advised the female suspect was upset with him over his girlfriend. He said she then left in her vehicle, striking a gate and another vehicle. The officer met with the female victim who said she arrived home, and the suspect began arguing with her for no reason. The suspect then entered a vehicle and began backing out of the yard, striking a closed gate and the victim’s vehicle before leaving the yard with a 12-year-old male in the vehicle. The officer did see damage to the fence and the victim’s vehicle. An assisting officer located the suspect pulled over to the side of Cuba Road with the 12-year-old in the pickup. She had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person and showed other signs of intoxication. The officer attempted to administer field sobriety tests, but she declined due to anxiety. She was arrested and taken to the police department. Her vehicle was towed from the scene, and the child was released to the grandmother. At the police department, the suspect agreed to perform a field sobriety test. The suspect showed several clues and was processed for DWI. She was advised of the Implied Consent Warning and agreed to a breath test. The suspect was observed for 20 minutes before providing two breath samples, with the results being .00 and .00. The officer advised the suspect of the implied consent for a blood draw, but she refused the blood draw. She was processed for DWI and later booked into the SCDC.
• Police responded to a caller who reported three male juveniles parking in the Chevron parking lot on California Street and leaving trash and other items. The caller, the owner of the property, said there were No Trespassing signs posted where the kids were parking. The officer met with the juveniles who were advised they were no longer allowed to park in the parking lot. The juveniles left the parking lot.
• A man in the 400 block of School of Mines reported a break-in. He said he arrived home and found the door open. The officers checked the home and dd not find anyone inside. A window in the washroom was broken and was a possible pointy of entry. The victim checked the home and noticed his washer and dryer were missing. Also missing was CBD oil and a water bong.
February 8
• Officers on patrol pulled a car over at Sixth and Abeyta for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officers noted signs of intoxication. A check with NCIC showed the driver had a suspended/revoked driver's license arrest pursuant. The suspect was taken to the police department where he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed. Breath test results were .14 and .14. During the processing, the suspect became aggressive and threatened to spit on officers. The officers used force to gain compliance. He was taken to Socorro General Hospital for medical clearance and later booked into SCDC.
• A woman in the 500 block of Sixth Street reported that someone entered her vehicle through an unlocked door and tampered with the ignition. She said she checked the engine compartment and noticed the battery terminals were loose as if someone was trying to remove the battery. Nothing was taken, and at this time there are no suspects.
• A man reported that unknown suspects threw a fiber type material into a tree in front of his home in the 800 block of Jim Street. The victim showed the officer the material. There are no suspects at this time.
February 9
• Officers were called to a home on Highway 60 for a female wanting to harm herself. The officers arrived and heard yelling coming from the home, and upon entering, saw a male and female on the floor in a struggle. The officers separated the two, and the female was placed in handcuffs and escorted to another room. She said she was in an argument with her boyfriend, and that she did not want to harm herself. The officer removed the handcuffs and met with the male. He said she had been drinking and tried to hurt herself with a knife. He said he took the knife away from her. The officer checked on the female who was now in possession of another knife and had cut her wrists. She was given commands to drop the knife, and after several commands, she complied. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later transported to Albuquerque due to her injury.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of El Camino Real for a runaway. The officer met with the grandmother, who said it was her 12-year-old grandson that had run away. Officers were given a description of the juvenile, who was entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile.
•Officers were called to Cuba Road on a report that a man was using drugs. Upon their arrival, the suspect had a syringe in one hand and was about to inject the narcotics. The officer arrested the suspect and checked the area. A tin cup containing a brown residue and cotton was found and recovered as evidence. The suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded syringe with a brown substance. The substances were tested and showed a positive for heroin. He was processed and booked into SCDC.
• A caller from Walmart reported a shoplifting. The officer was shown a picture of the male suspect. He was not immediately identified, but another officer recognized him. Charges are pending in the case.
• An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a trespasser. The officer met with the male, who was advised he had been trespassed. The suspect resisted the officer and was placed into handcuffs. He was transported to the Socorro Police Department, given two non-traffic citations, and allowed to leave.
• A woman reported that a male had been touching her without her consent. She told the officer the suspect makes unwanted contact with her, touching her face, and keeps trying to talk with her. The officer met with management at the store and was advised the suspect was trespassed from the store. The officer met with the suspect and advised him to stay away from her and from the store where the victim works.
February 10
• A complainant in the 600 block of Lucero Street reported that his cousin had stolen his high blood pressure medication while he was sleeping. The officer said he would make a report. The suspect was located and said he had not taken any pills from his cousin. He said his cousin always loses his pills and added that other people steal them from him.
• An officer stopped a man on Highway 85 and ran his DOB through NCIC. The DOB was not on file, and when the officer ran his Social Security through NCIC, it came back with a different DOB.
The suspect was correctly identified and arrested. On being searched, he was found to have narcotics. The suspect was booked into SCDC.
• An officer was called to a business at 405 California Street where windows were damaged. The officer documented the damage and met with the caller. The caller said it was unknown who did the damage. At this time there are no suspects.