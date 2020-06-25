March 8
An officer was called to a home in the 1300 block of El Camino Real on a report of a male ringing the doorbell and leaving. The officer met with the male who said he did not call the police and was not aware of anyone ringing the doorbell. The officer was later contacted by the female caller who stated he was coming by the home and ringing the doorbell and leaving multiple times. The caller said she would call the police again if he returns.
March 9
An officer went to pick up a male in the 200 block of Mesquite who had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect came to the door and was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer was patrolling in the vicinity of California and Vigil and spotted a male who had a warrant for his arrest. He was stopped and arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on California Street on a male known to have a warrant for his arrest. The suspect exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the SCDC.
• An officer patrolling on South Highway 85 spotted a female who was known to have a warrant for her arrest riding a bicycle. She was arrested and incarcerated at Socorro County Detention Center.
• An officer was called to a residence in the 300 block of Grant Street for a burglary. The complainant said it was her mother’s house and she had been out of town. She reported a tool bag missing that belonged to her brother but was not sure what was inside the bag or how much the tools were worth. The officer located bolt cutters and took them as evidence. A photograph was taken of the front door. No suspects at this time.
• A woman riding a motorcycle was stopped for a traffic infraction. SHe did not have a license or registration and a check showed her license was suspended/revoked. She was issued four citations, arrested and incarcerated at the SCDC.
• A man in the 1200 block of Santa Fe Lane reported someone threw an egg that hit his car. The victim cleaned the egg off prior to the officer arriving. He said he does not know who threw the egg. At this time there are no suspects.
• A woman in the 500 block of Calle Bonita said a loose dog was chasing her and her daughter as they walked on the ditch bank. She was scratched on the leg by the dog. The officer was given a description and checked the area but the dog was not located.
March 10
A female reported that when she entered a business in the 100 block of Faulkner two other girls began talking about her and her family. She argued with the girls and then left the building. She said the two girls had previously come to her home to fight her son's girlfriend. She did not know the girls’ names but asked that the incident be documented.
March 11
An officer was called to Puerto Seguro on a harassment report. The victim said she was leaving Shetler and was walking down an alley when the male suspect came out and followed her. She said she was a witness in a criminal case where he struck another person and she heard him yell that he was going to kill her. The officers contacted the male suspect and placed him under arrest. He claimed he did not threaten her. The suspect was processed and booked into SCDC.
March 12
A man called police about another man punching him while he was pumping gas at Valero on California Street. The officer was able to view the video of the incident which shows him driving up and the second man walking up and talking with him. The male who called police got out of his car and struck the other man, who then hit him back and drove off. The officers located the second suspect, who was known to be on parole, in the 600 block of Alta Vista, who admitted he struck the reporting male, so he fought back. An arrest warrant was obtained from the Probation and Parole Office and he was placed under arrest. During a search, he was found to be in possession of a Suboxone strip. He was taken to be processed and booked into the Socorro County Detention Center. The officer checked his patrol car after removing the suspect and found a vial with a powder-like substance. It was logged as evidence to be sent to the lab for testing. In addition, both men were charged with public affray.
March 13
A man in the 500 block of Calle Bonita reported that a dog came into his yard and ripped a screen that allowed his cat to get out and climb a tree. The officer was told where the dog was and met with the suspect who claimed his dog knows how to open the gate and get out of the yard. and knows how to open the gate. The officer issued the suspect a citation for Dog At Large.
• A man was pulled on for a traffic violation on Spring Street. Signs of intoxication were noticed on the driver and he admitted to having one beer and smoking marijuana. When he exited the vehicle the officer detected the odor of marijuana. The suspect admitted to having marijuana and handed a baggie over to the officer. He failed Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested. He was searched and was found to be in possession of both heroin and methamphetamine. A check showed the license plate on the pickup was not the right one and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The suspect was processed and booked into SCDC.
March 14
An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of El Camino Real for a runaway. The reporting party said the teenager left without her key. She gave the officer a description of the clothes she was wearing. The juvenile was entered into NCIC as missing.
• An officer was called to a home in the 800 block of Spring Street for damage to property. On arrival, the officer was told that the suspect kicked open his front door. The victim said after the suspect broke his door, he barged in looking for a female. When he found she wasn’t there he left, walking. The officer located the suspect later in the shift and asked him about the incident. The suspect said he did not know anything about the incident. The suspect was advised he was going to be charged with a crime.