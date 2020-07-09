Socorro’s Cuban food spot

Cubish is the name of the unique little food stand Eric Sanchez sets up on California Street in the parking lot between Radio Shack and Bodega Burger Co.
“My dad was Cuban, and my mom, Irish,” he says. “So, Cubish.”
With a degree in culinary arts from the Arts Institute of Atlanta, Sanchez specializes in cuisine ranging from Irish-Cuban fusion to New Mexican and American.
“Everyone seems to like my food and that’s what matters,” he said. “My business model is, if I charge you $8 you should leave full, and shouldn’t still be looking for a meal somewhere else. You shouldn’t be buying fries somewhere down the street.”
It’s a business model that is garnering him repeat lunchtime customers.
“You get a smile and food made of ingredients that never tastes like it came out of a freezer,” he said.
His board of fare on any given day can include pork tamales, BBQ pork sandwiches, bangers and moros (rice and beans), mojo roasted pork with Cuban beans and rice, elotes (street corn), rosemary apple chicken sandwiches, and beef or chicken links.
“I’ve been changing my menu around pretty much weekly, according to what I like to eat,” he said. “Because I won’t serve anything that I won’t personally consume.”
Hailing from Homestead, Florida, Sanchez grew up with a taste for Cuban cuisine and went on to earn a degree in culinary arts from the Art Institute of Atlanta.
He and his wife Hannah and their kids relocated to New Mexico from Knoxville, Tennessee, with plans to take his food stand to the various festivals around the region.
“That was just when the coronavirus hit,” he said. “I was booked for the Silver City Blues Festival. That’s canceled. I was booked with the Hatch Chile Festival. That’s canceled. And I found out I was on the list for the Balloon Fiesta. Now that’s been canceled.
“When you make over half your income from festivals, and then festivals stop happening you have to learn how to hustle,” he said. “So, that’s why I’m in the parking lot at Radio Shack.”
Cubish is also a coffee roaster and catering business, but Sanchez admits the stand-alone food stand has given him more flexibility.
“After doing this for almost a decade I will never go indoors,” he said. “I think it’s cooler. But mainly, I get to interact with people more and have a better relationship with my customers.”
For the present, Cubish is open for business on Wednesdays and Sundays for lunch. Menus are posted on his Facebook page, Cubish Coffee Roasters and Catering.