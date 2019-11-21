It takes someone with ranching experience to properly run a western wear store, and Cherrill’s Western Apparel at the corner of California and Meecham fills the bill.
Owner Cherrill Sullivan is part of four generations of ranchers that goes back to homesteading New Mexico in the early 1900s.
“My family has been in ranching my whole life. I just grew up wearing this type of clothing,” she said. “It’s durable clothing. Ranching and western wear has always been good quality, and I firmly believe in selling quality. I won’t sell it if it’s not.”
No stranger to running a business, Cherrill had the store in Truth or Consequences for 26 years. “I always wanted a western store. It was kind of a dream of mine,” she said. “I started very, very small. Not much inventory. It was a struggle but everything always worked out in the end.”
Originally from Dusty, Cherrill lived a rancher’s life for 45 years with her husband Tay. When Tay Sullivan passed, she decided to move to Datil.
“It was about a year ago, and that’s why I moved the store here because it was too far to drive to T or C,” she said.
When the decision came to locate the store in Socorro she found the perfect place; a building with enough floor space to handle the merchandise. It was the former CarQuest location, 201 S. California.
“It took me a while to find a building big enough, and this was it,” she said. “There was a lot to move. Took us 10 trailer loads to get everything here.”
It was worth the effort, for Cherrill finds that moving to Socorro means a brisker business.
“This is different than in T or C. A lot busier,” she said. “My daughter, Melissa Sullivan, helps me in the store on the weekends. And then Shay Underwood works for me through the week. That’s what we’re starting with. As I need more help I’ll hire more.”
Cherrill’s Western Apparel stocks a complete line of boots, jeans, jackets, shirts, hats. “You name it,” she said.
One whole wall of the store is devoted to jeans - all shapes, all sizes - bearing brands like Levi’s, Wranglers and Cinch, for example. And boots from makers like Tony Lama, Ariat and Justin.
“These are the brands that are trusted," she said.
And not only that, but she stocks Cruel Denim for ladies. Also a line of western wear for kids.
Cherrill said her customers seem to run the gamut from ranchers to those who just like the western style.
“A lot of people who aren’t ranchers or farmers … they’ll wear boots,” she said. “And everybody wants a hat. I make sure we have a full line of hats, all different styles.”
She adds that she will special order whatever people want.
“If anybody needs something I don’t have I can get it,” she said. “Nobody wants to go to Albuquerque. I don’t blame ‘em. Keep your money local.”
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Give Cherrill a call at 575-835-1986