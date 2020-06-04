The daily life of a working cowboy doesn’t change much even with a pandemic. That certainly holds true for Lemitar-based cowboy and horseshoer Doug Figgs – during the day. “But, oh we miss the music!” exclaims Cathy, wife and unofficial publicist for the national award winning musician.
The Doug Figgs Trio featuring Doug with Mariam Funke and Clifton Murray will be the featured group for the second Socorro Sessions Social Distance Concert Series at 4 pm Sunday, May 31. The live-streamed concert from Macey Center is the New Mexico Tech Performing Arts Series answer to live music concerts during the pandemic, at least for June.
Actually, Doug isn’t new to the online music format with both Facebook and Podcasts weekly; and with several of his songs on YouTube. “The radio show is an internet radio cowboy/Western music and commentary show called ‘Keepers of the West,’ writes Doug, “that Reese Janca and I do every Wednesday evening starting at 6:30 pm MDT and the show replays Saturday mornings starting 8:00 am MDT. You can listen to the show at http://www.riograndevalleyradio.com/rgvr-music-player/ You can follow "Keepers of the West" on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KOWHands/
“I also have a Facebook page and I do a Facebook live video every Thursday night starting 8:30 pm” on the DougFiggs Music Facebook page or through https://www.facebook.com/farrier.figgs
Doug has always loved horses, he said in a recent YouTube interview by “Ballad Hunter.” He started out shoeing his own horse and has been a farrier since, earning the title of Certified Journeyman Farrier, the highest level. Horseshoeing “has kept our family going for a lo-o-ng time,” says Cathy.
Western music and songwriting, however, seemed “magical,” Doug admitted.
But once he got started, his music became magical to many music fans. Doug has garnered award after award including last year’s Best Western Song, Best Group and Best Album of the year by the International Western Music Association.
All that hasn’t changed Doug much, says Cathy. For her, at least, an added plus is the social aspect. “We have met the nicest people,” she says, going to different venues, some far flung like Scotland last year and Alaska. In fact, “we were on our way to Canada when we had to turn back because of the virus thing,” she says.
Joining Figgs is Mariam Funke, a native of Germany, who adopted New Mexico and Socorro. With a reputation as a diverse session player, award-winning arranger and producer, Mariam has contributed his talents to Socorro’s diverse musical scene. Realizing how much he loved horseback ridin,’ backporch pickin’ and two-steppin’ on Saturday nights, he quickly caught on to the cowboy way. Mariam gives private music lessons and is collaborator on Doug Figgs’ projects, also providing the lead guitar and harmony vocal for The Doug Figgs Trio.
Clifton Murray adds his bass playing talents for the Trio. A math professor by day, Clifton loves all kinds of music, playing with several Socorro bands including the Doug Figgs Trio.
The Doug Figgs Trio undoubtedly will be playing some of the favorites: His own variety of Western music, from hard driving songs with a tinge of southern rock, to beautiful ballads and everything in between.
Live streamed concerts will be Sundays at 4 p.m. and accessible through:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/NMTPAS
Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/nmtpas?sr=a
Next are: Rob Lopez and the Infidels, June 14; Mine Country Drifters, June 21; and Suavecito, June 28.