The City of Socorro and the surrounding area has long been steeped in cowboy culture, and that includes the history of its food.
While cattlemen were riding the trail on long haul drives their meals had to come along with them, thus the invention of the chuckwagon.
Invented in 1866 right after the conclusion of the Civil War by Charles Goodnight, the chuckwagon serves as a mobile kitchen. It’s basically a covered wagon historically used for the storage and transportation of food and cooking equipment on the prairies of the United States and Canada. Such wagons formed part of a wagon train of settlers or fed traveling workers such as cowboys or loggers.
In Socorro, few if any establishments operate in the spirit of the chuckwagon like Jackson Ranch Steak House.
“Chuck is just a layman’s term for food, so it’s a food wagon. Basically it’s a mobile kitchen,” said Jackson Ranch owner and Chef Tom Jackson. “They were herding cattle on the Chisolm Trail and (Goodnight) designed this wagon with a pantry on the back of it. The lid dumps down and makes a table for a cooking surface.”
He said it would carry everything the cowboys would need on a trail drive.
“So you have all your food, your meats, your flower, your coffee, your bacon; a lot of dry foods,” he said. “Some big cattle operations would have two or three chuck wagons on a drive.”
Jackson Ranch steak house is aptly named after Jackson Ranch in the Grants area. Having been in the cattle business, Tom Jackson knows a thing or two about the western way, and his restaurant embodies just that. He even keeps a real chuckwagon in the restaurant, as well as a howitzer canon and countless authentic pictures of his family breaking horses and cooking out of a chuckwagon.
Before opening Jackson Ranch he worked in catering and even competed in cooking competitions out of the back of a chuckwagon.
And again given his background with cattle, opening a steakhouse just made sense and agreed that being a rancher the treatment of animals is represented in his food.
“That’s why I wanted to do a steakhouse,” he said. “Sometimes we get criticized a little bit because we don’t have enough chicken on the menu,” he joked, “but we are a steakhouse.”
While Jackson Ranch may be the first restaurant he’s opened, the idea was one that was years in the making.
“One thing I found when I analyzed a lot of restaurants is you always have this crazy idea that I want to own a restaurant someday. It got to the point where I would take a notebook with me. I would write down things that I enjoyed and things I didn’t like when I’d go to other restaurants,” he said. “When I did this restaurant, when I came up with the business plan and the menu I had this notebook I’ve had for years. I have several recipes and said if I ever own a restaurant this is going on the menu.”
Jackson said everything in the restaurant is there because it has personal meaning to him.
“Almost everything in the restaurant, even on the menu and even the uniforms is based on what I would want my experience to be in a restaurant. That’s kind of how we designed it,” he said. “It’s not a real fancy restaurant, but it’s not just a regular sit-down restaurant. It’s kind of in the middle. It’s kind of casual dining. It’s some place you can come to celebrate nice events, but you can also just came for a quick bite to eat.”
Most everything on the menu has a genuine western steakhouse feel to it. From ribeye to smoked prime rib to chicken fried steak, Jackson has carefully chosen a feel to his food perhaps because he’s so heavily involved in the entire process.
“We get upper two-thirds choice meat, which is also the best you can get. It rates just below prime. We get the entire loin, so we cut all the steaks here by hand and I do most of the meat cuts and trimming right here,” he said. “On the ranch we butcher our own cattle from start to finish. We have a walk-in cooler. I know all the different cuts of meat and how to process it.”
In that same spirit, everything at Jackson Ranch seems to create a specialized and unique experience, which is what Jackson set out to do from the start.
“I love restaurants. I love going out to eat. I like the whole experience, and not just the food. The food is a big part of it. But I actually like when you go to a restaurant the atmosphere, the service, the whole experience. When I go out that’s what I look for, and that’s what we modeled the restaurant with. We want this to be an entire dining experience,” he said. “You’re not just coming here for the food. The food is a big draw because the food here is top notch, but it’s the whole experience. We give you the service and the ambiance. We wanted this to be a destination place. This is the place we want you to come when you’re celebrating your birthday or anniversary, but you can also just come for lunch or dinner too.
“We really emphasize that, and even the way the menu is designed is real western themed. That’s kind of how we celebrate it, even with hospitality and how we treat people; it’s kind of the cowboy way of life,” Jackson said. “Customer service is the number one thing that we emphasize here.”