Socorro still hoping for formal ceremony

The 2020 graduating class at Socorro High School may not have gotten its formal commencement as of yet, but it came as close to it as it could on May 15.
Dozens of trucks and cars lined the upper and lower parking lots last Friday evening at SHS as the Warriors graduating class was honored, even though it may have been in unprecedented style.
"It was something I had never experienced in all of my years,” said Socorro High School Principal Ronald Stephens. “I couldn’t tell you how impressed I was from one end of the spectrum to the other. The amount of work that went into preparing that in a short amount of time; people really stepped up and took care of business very quickly.”
Leading up from the school's lower parking lot, Socorro graduates worked their way up to the main lot directly in front of the school where teachers, parents and administrators were cheering them on.
While the ceremony may have been unorthodox, Stephens agreed that even if a formal graduation doesn’t occur, the event was nonetheless a special moment for the families of those graduating seniors, as well as the seniors themselves.
Stephens said the ceremony was important because “the students have been through quite a bit of unexpected change, and something that cannot be controlled.”
“It’s just what it is. I think that they (the students) have been incredibly resilient in accepting this situation,” Stephens said. “That event last Friday showed everybody in our community what amazing people we have in this graduating class, and Socorro High School period.”
Stephens said he and his staff began working on a plan for some type of ceremony in early May, and wanted to make sure it happened on May 15 when Socorro graduates were originally scheduled to receive their diplomas.
He and the high school wanted to avoid a “main street” type of parade as a few communities in New Mexico had gone that route and hadn't followed state mandated rules.
“We came together to start figuring out if there is anything we could possibly do,” Stephens said. “We didn’t want to put anybody at risk, so we started piecing together some things we thought might work.”
So the school put out a survey to all of its graduating seniors and their parents.
“What happened is we gathered the data that helped us make that decision to do the way we did it,” Stephens said. “Once that was determined we immediately went to the mayor to get his blessing. Once we received that, we pushed forward.”
And of course, an entire class of high school graduates who have been hunkering down at home during a confusing and frustrating time in human history took well to the efforts of a community to make them feel like they deserved the ceremony they earned.
“Those kids were so thankful. They were so honored to be part of that celebration,” Stephens said. “The teachers and everybody that came out to participate in that event, it was so emotional. It’s pretty amazing.”
Stephens said he still has hope for a formal graduation ceremony in the near future.
“As directed from the superintendent we just are not able to plan anything yet until we receive the right kind of notification from the governor’s office,” he said. “So basically what has to happen is the state allowing us to have 1,000 or more gathered, is our thought. If that were to occur, we would immediately put together some kind of formal graduation.”
Stephens said if gatherings of more than 1,000 people people were approved by the state government upcoming, the school has a plan to put together a formal graduation ceremony within two weeks of that ruling.
He said Socorro High School's graduating seniors deserve that.
“Absolutely they deserve it,” Stephens said. “On the flip side off all of this I think it’s important for the seniors to know that of all the graduating classes that I’ve had in my career in public education, this one will be the one remembered and honored forever.”