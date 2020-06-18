SOCORRO – The popular Socorro Sunday Social Distance Sessions continues this Sunday at 4 pm via the internet with a focus on folk and Americana music. The Mine Country Drifters will be seen playing from New Mexico Tech’s Macey Center by watching either the “NMTPAS” Facebook page or “NMT Performing Arts Series” YouTube channel.
The Mine Country Drifters is a uniquely Socorro band which began through Tech’s music program and features four New Mexico Tech associated individuals: Hilary Kelly, with her rich and resonant vocals; Wes McHaley, nimble mandolin and fiddler; Dave Thomas’ bass extraordinaire (ala NMT’s famous alumni band, The Vigilantes), and Steve Simpson, guitar, vocals and folk music repertoire.
The group just recently had practiced for the first time since January. “We’re a little rusty,” said Simpson. “We periodically have drummers; we don’t currently. So it’s just us four.” Folk music often does not have drumming, he said. “We were working on that last night; stripping down (songs) to acoustic blues. The set will be more acoustic. It’s kind of nice to play a song a certain way and change it up; makes things fresh.
“We started off exclusively acoustic,” Simpson said. As students of Gaby Benalil, Simpson and McHaley played a Vivaldi concerto for double mandolin. “Kelly had been doing a mostly classical vocal studio with Gaby. She wanted to do more music in line with her roots,” Simpson said. “She pulled in Riley on piano and I was playing mandolin or banjo.”
Simpson said he studied folk music in Cincinnati and has an extensive knowledge of traditional folk music. “Kelly grew up on this, on the Oklahoma plains; her dad’s a rancher. She has this really untamed, raw energy that comes out. Her voice is kind of key to our sound,” said Simpson.
In searching for a name for their group, he and Kelly made a list of some 30 or 40 names and then researched whether other bands already had those names. “We wanted a kind of old timey country,” Simpson said, but the one they really liked, High Country Drifters, already was carried by a couple other bands. They finally settled on Mine Country Drifters. “That kind of made it local, which we liked,” he said noting the area’s mining history.
In fact, one of their originals which they call their “Socorro anthem” is “Ghosts of Val Verde,” Simpson said.
“I remember the first time we were hired to play at the Soudough Mine Grill, we needed to beef up our repertoire. Kelly brought out this poem she had written called Daisy Chain. She had a general idea for a tune; the music was kind of composed by the whole group.” Since then, the group has played at various venues in various groupings while maintaining an active academic life: Simpson chairs the Communication, Liberal Arts and Social Studies (CLASS) Department; Kelly, a Marine, is a graduate student of Earth and Environmental Studies at Tech and a wildland firefighter. Wes McHaley is a senior in Electrical Engineering at Tech and additionally teaches at Socorro High School as part of his teaching certification. Dave Thomas works at IRIS PASSCAL and teaches a course “Science/Pseudo-Science” at NM Tech, among other activities.
The Sunday Social Distance Concerts sponsored by Tech’s Performing Arts Series are live-streamed and recorded at Macey Center. The concerts were made possible through a grant from New Mexico Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts with special funding for virtual concerts featuring in-state and local artists.
The fifth concert will feature Suavecito, playing Spanish, country and rockon June 28. The six concerts will be compiled and replayed on the Fourth of July as Socorro’s 28th (and 1st) Stay-At-Home Virtual Concert and Fireworks.
NMT Campus will remain closed for the holiday, but the Socorro Community can enjoy the fireworks from home, according to a NM Tech news release.
In order to ensure everyone can see the fireworks display while practicing proper social distancing in accordance with New Mexico’s COVID-19 guidelines, the fireworks display is taking place near the top of M Mountain.
This allows the Socorro community to see the fireworks from all over the valley. While a number of our community usually watches the display from the New Mexico Tech Golf Course, please note: the course will not be available for spectators this year. The roads leading to the golf course will be restricted and patrolled. To be clear -- in order to protect the health and wellbeing of the Socorro community, NMT's main campus is closed for the fireworks display.
The annual Fourth of July outdoor celebration at Macey Center has been canceled, but we will still be able to enjoy a full spectrum of local music, beginning at noon on July 4th on either the “NMTPAS” Facebook page or “NMT Performing Arts Series” YouTube channel.
For more information, call 575-835-5688 or visit nmt.edu/pas