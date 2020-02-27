A local manufacturer in Socorro has shut its doors temporarily because it says some of its employees have "falsely reported" to three different government agencies alleged safety violations.
Among the three government agencies were the City of Socorro, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
In a letter obtained by El Defensor Chieftain on Monday, Feb. 21, Solaro Energy President Dennis Grubb wrote to employees they would be temporarily laid off, and employees would receive any pay that is due to them. He also anticipated the shutdown of at least seven to 10 days.
“We will keep you all informed,” Grubb wrote. “You can thank the horrible people that have caused this problem to all of us.”
Grubb noted that none of the government agencies found any wrongdoing on behalf of Solaro Energy.
However, some “bad players” did not stop there. Grubb alleges those individuals "made false reports to our insurance company and others, causing great difficulty with the company obtaining insurance to operate as a manufacturing company."
“Because of all the complications that have been created, we’re unable to secure Worker’s Compensation Insurance and general liability insurance,” Grubb wrote. "Thus, we are forced to temporarily close the Socorro New Mexico facility."
Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker said Monday he hadn’t spoken to Grubb in more than a year. However, he did say Solaro Energy had received a LEDA grant to build the facility in Socorro. “It’s my understanding Solaro has met all the requirements of the grant.”
The city, he said, has contacted the New Mexico Economic Development regional person for the Socorro area, Christine Logan, concerning the plant’s employee layoffs.
“I’ve not spoken to him (Grubbs) personally. All I’m hearing is third-person information,” Bhasker said.
Solaro's history in Socorro
In July 2015, then New Mexico Gov. Susuan Martinez, awarded Solaro Energy with $250,000 from its closing fund to help with Solaro Energy’s construction of a new 20,000-square foot building in Socorro. The closing fund was used both to help lure businesses to New Mexico and encourage businesses already in the state to expand such as Solaro Energy. The company was expected to employ 25 individuals.
Dennis Grubb is one of the original inventors of the tubular skylight system that bends sunlight down a reflective light transfer tube. He also invented a slow close retractable screen system called the Clear View Retractable Screen Door.
"I get U.S. patents for the products," Grubb said. "I have been in the business a long time. We make many different products."
Solaro Energy Products include solar powered attic ventilation systems, an electronic skylight, solar powered generators, low wattage solar panels and reflective insulation products, he said.
Grubb said he chose Socorro to be the new home of Solaro Energy because the local government is run extremely well. He said Mayor Ravi Bhasker is very pro-business.
When the business opened, Grubb hired 20 employees but hoped that over the next four years to have at least 100 employees.
Solaro Energy, Inc., is considered one of the leading manufacturer of energy efficient, American made solar powered products for residential and commercial environments.
Its unique product lines include solar powered attic fans and solar powered lighting. According to its web site, it only produces high-quality durable products that provide long-lasting, reliable and maintenance-free performance returning measurable economic benefits to its customers.
The company has more than 15 years experience in harnessing solar power and more than 25 years in manufacturing energy efficient products.