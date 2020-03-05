“No, we’re not leaving Socorro and we have no plans of leaving,” said Dennis Grubb, President of Solaro Energy.
After stopping production temporarily, Solaro’s solar-powered attic fan factory on Enterprise Road has resumed normal operations. Earlier this week Grubb notified employees that they were to return to work on Wednesday.
In an interview with El Defesnor Chieftain Tuesday morning, Grubb said the action was taken to give him time to secure workman’s compensation insurance.
He reiterated the problem that was reported in last week’s newspaper concerning complaints to OSHA and the EPA, made by whom he said were disgruntled former employees.
“Twice so far, we’ve been reported to OSHA,” he said. “I actually already have OSHA coming out here every year; voluntary inspections. And we’ve always gotten straight A’s. There have been no violations.”
He said the plant has also been given a clean bill of health from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“There were some people we hired that we found were under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the job,” he said. “This is usually after the lunch break. This can cause enormous problems on a factory floor, and we have zero tolerance for drugs on the job.”
Grubb said following their dismissal, complaints were made to the insurance company.
“Those unfounded reports caused great difficulty with obtaining insurance to operate as a manufacturing company," he said.
This week insurance was secured.
“I’ve never operated one minute without full insurance,” he said. “If I don’t have worker’s compensation insurance I’m forced by law to close my facility.”
He voiced his appreciation for his employees’ patience.
“The bad apples are less than one percent, but that one percent can cause a lot of problems,” he said. “We have a lot of good people here. It’s my goal to give jobs to as many people as possible.”
Grubb confirmed that Solaro Energy has recently expanded and opened a facility in Nacogdoches, Texas. “It’s an R&D facility,” he said. “There are no plans to move this plant to Texas.” Solaro currently has 17 individuals on its payroll. Grubb expects that number to increase to 25 by summer.