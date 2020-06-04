Slow and steady wins the race. That old maxim might apply to New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s strategy to counter the spread of COVID-19 while authorizing the partial re-opening of more businesses statewide.
“With slow, safe, pragmatic, and practical respect for this virus, we can safely reinitiate reopening the economy,” Lujan Grisham said at her press conference last Thursday.
With a new executive order, the state reached another milestone on Monday, June 1, when restaurants, hair salons, gyms, and indoor shopping malls began reopening on a limited basis, in accordance with required COVID-Safe Practices. The amended public health order was announced by Lujan Grisham at Thursday’s briefing, 65 days since those establishments were deemed non-essential.
According to the order, restaurants may resume indoor seating at 50 percent maximum occupancy, although bar and counter seating is still prohibited. In other words, patrons must be seated to be served. Tables must be at least six feet apart.
Gyms also will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent occupancy among other restrictions while indoor malls, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and massage services may begin operating at 25 percent occupancy. Mall food courts must remain closed, and loitering is prohibited.
Salons and other personal-service businesses must operate on a by-appointment basis.
“Reopening our economy is not an invitation to forget about the risks of this virus – it is a mandate that we be more cautious and careful about our choices and decisions than ever before,” Lujan Grisham said. “Just because you can go doesn’t mean you should. Ask yourself: Is this business operating with safe practices? When in doubt, err on the side of safety and stay home.”
She said the gradual reopening will work by respecting individuals having to do isolation, social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of masks.
“If we do too much all at once, we’ll see a rate of spread that will create problems,” Lujan Grisham said. “Slow but methodical and practical is the best way to hold where we are and build. We don’t want to have to go backward and shut down a business or a geographic area. This is working. I think it’s tied largely to mask-wearing and staying home. It’s very behavior dependent.”
In addition to the above-mentioned businesses:
• Drive-in theaters may reopen under COVID-Safe Practices.
• Nine additional state parks may reopen for day-use only, some with capacity limits.
• Hotels may operate at 50 percent of maximum occupancy under COVID-Safe Practices.
• The 14-day quarantine order for airport arrivals will be amended to permit certain business travel under COVID-Safe Practices
What remains the same:
• Retailers and houses of worship may operate at 25 percent of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-Safe Practices.
• Face-coverings must be worn in public settings.
• Mass gatherings and congregations are still unsafe and prohibited.
• People are still urged to stay home, especially if sick or in a high-risk group, and to maintain a 6-foot physical distance from others if you must go out.
The governor explained that the changes are part of New Mexico’s phased reopening plan, which began by reopening the businesses and services that required the least personal contact. Moving from phase to phase depends on meeting certain benchmarks – called “gating criteria” – that measure steady progress toward containing the spread of COVID-19.
The amended order will be in effect through the end of June.