It was an idea sparked 16 years ago to help raise money to support the local community hospital.
And that spark of energy from members of Socorro General Hospital’s Community Relations and Development County hasn’t died.
This weekend, Socorro General Hospital will host is 16th annual Spring Tea from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at the Joseph A. Fidel Center ballroom at New Mexico Tech.
"There was a need for our local hospital, and one of the tasks the committee was given was to raise funds,” said Lorraine Archuleta, noting the group’s first purchase was 24 state-of-the-art hospital beds and furniture.
“The needs of our local hospital and community remain a passion of ours as we move forward with fundraising each year,” Archuleta said. “We’ve purchased a variety of medical equipment as well as most recently, flooring.”
During the past 16 years, the local group has helped raise about $120,000.
Hospital Administrator Veronica Pound said the work of the Spring Tea committee has truly been a blessing for the local community hospital. "They've helped us purchase a lot of clinical equipment for the nurses' stations, Med-Surg department, Obstetrics, and the Emergency Room. They've also helped get new gym equipment for the staff as well as paying for RNs (registered nurses) to get baby-friendly training and a new paging system for the Socorro Medical Clinic group. All of the donations help with building morale at the hospital."
The idea for a Spring fundraiser was the brainchild of Deb Card’s mother, Norma Lorang. "At the time, conducting a fall and a spring fundraiser was the original plan. A spring fundraiser seemed to fit the timeframe as there seemed to be a lull in the social calendar in Socorro," said Card. "There wasn't a lot of conflict with other events in the community."
An all-volunteer committee helps plan the annual Spring Tea according to Pound.
“It’s the committee that makes it happen. They really do, they are really dedicated.”
Members of this year's Spring Tea committee include Archuleta, Card, Pound, Charlene Coles, Mary Gillard, Elizabeth Hayward, Tristine Hayward, Jeri Leaverton, Norma Lorang, Janine Morgan-Aragon, Leo Murphy, Peter Romero, Joe Daniel Saavedra, Cecilia Sanchez, Rosie Tripp, and Heidi Wacker.
Since December, the dedicated group has been meeting to take care of all the details of this year's event that will serve 135 people on Sunday. During the early meetings, the group meets and auditions recipes for this year's event.
"The committee brings in sweets, savories and breads, and decides which recipes will make the cut," said Card. "The committee also does all the baking for the event, once the menu is decided. They also man the certified kitchen as well as prepare all the platters for presentation during the event."
For Pound, the Spring Tea reaches and engages with the community. “We have ladies who create the beautiful Spring flower bouquets as well as community members who donate items for the silent auction.”
Probably one of the most unusual items at the Spring Tea is the fine china.
"At the beginning, members of the community brought in their wedding china to set the tables," said Archuleta. "Later, the community started making donations of china. Now we can set all 17 tables with donated china from the community.
Members of the Socorro National Honor Society will serve up all the sweets as well as local artists Kacey and Jenna Thunborg performing vocal musical selections. Sunday's event is a collaboration and co-sponsored by Presbyterian Socorro General Hospital, New Mexico Tech Gamma chapter of Tau Beta Pi, and the Spring Tea Committee.
Besides the wonderful treats, this year’s event also will host a silent auction, with many generous donations given by community members. Some of those items include the artwork of Marjie Bassler and Judy Loveless. Bassler is the sister of Dr. Bassler and Loveless, was an art teacher for many years in the Socorro school system. Plus, a beautiful quilt was made by Marilyn Mattie, whose husband was the former visiting pastor at Socorro's Presbyterian Church. The auctioneer for this year's raffle will be Don Tripp.
"Our sole purpose is to support our local community hospital," said Archuleta. "This year, we have a mill levy up for reelection. We have a passion for our hospital and we want our doors to remain open. We want the best of everything for our physicians, our therapists, as well as good equipment. We want to provide quality care for our patients."
The mill levy for Socorro General Hospital, Pound said, supports critical healthcare services in the county. Funds generated by the mill levy help the hospital provide essential care, such as emergency medicine, community outreach programs, and specialty services for thousands of Socorro County residents, regardless of ability to pay.
There is a limited amount of tickets for this year’s event still available at the gift shop at Socorro General Hospital.
“Wear your best Spring hat,” said Archuleta. “It’s a beautiful event and setting and we’re hoping for a nice day.”