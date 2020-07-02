All seemed fairly well when the final gavel came down in February at the end of the legislature’s winter session. Unfortunately, when the novel coronavirus chickens began to hatch going into April and May it became clear that the state’s economy was faltering. That meant another round of new or different funding bills were needed, and the 54th Legislature was called last week back by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to mend deficits.
The tidying up of the state’s spending included scaling back increases approved in February and pulling in money from financial reserves. And taking advantage of federal recovery act funds, which did not exist in the winter session.
Although a $2.4 billion decrease in state government income is predicted through next year, the final budget increases state spending by 1.5 percent.
In a 30-12 vote lawmakers approved a spending plan in the neighborhood of $7 billion, which rolls back about $600 million for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1. The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration will be responsible for allocating funds to local governments.
The revised budget reduces spending by four percent for most state agencies.
Legislators chose to preserve spending increases for public education, although the $40 million effort to extend the public school calendar by five weeks was scrapped for now.
The Opportunity Scholarship, giving New Mexicans free college tuition, would only get $5 million instead of the original $17 million. The state’s new early childhood education trust fund, reduced from $320 million to $300 million.
The plan also lowers salary increases for state agency and public school workers from four to one percent (or less). Along with that, is a one percent raise for lower-income public employees to offset rising health insurance premiums.
The budget also calls for:
• Establishment of a low-interest loan program for small businesses and local governments that experience a 10 percent (or more) decrease in gross receipts tax revenue during this quarter of the budget year.
• Temporary changes for the November general election and allowing independent voters to change their party affiliation at polling sites in future primary elections.
• Establishment of a nine-member civil rights commission that would recommend legal changes aimed at protecting constitutional rights.
• Waiver of some tax penalties during the pandemic, and allow for increased temporary state payments to help cities and counties if federal funds aren’t available.
• Generation of an estimated $141 million in savings by canceling stalled capital outlay and road projects, among other provisions.
• A requirement of law enforcement officers to wear cameras.