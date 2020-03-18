SANTA FE - During this difficult time for New Mexico restaurants and food establishments, the New Mexico Departments of Economic Development and Environment are encouraging New Mexicans to patronize local eateriesby utilizing home and curbside delivery and take-out options as much as possible to minimize contact with others.
“Communities must step up for our local New Mexico businesses,” Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes said. “New Mexicans can both help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and support these local businesses by choosing take-out over dining in.”
“The standing advice from experts is to avoid groups of people if possible,” said James Kenney, Environment Department Cabinet Secretary. “By using delivery or takeout options, you are minimizing contact with others, a critical tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The departments also strongly encourage restaurants to actively promote their carry-out options and those that don’t currently offer carry-out options to consider doing so.
The New Mexico Environment Department Food Program regulates restaurants and food establishments in the state, with the exception of those in Bernalillo County and Albuquerque.
The latest information about COVID-19 in New Mexico is available at https://www.newmexico.gov/.