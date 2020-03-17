SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- A man in Taos County in his 50s
- A man in Santa Fe County in his 40s
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 14
- Sandoval County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 4
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 1
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
State officials have vigorously encouraged all New Mexicans to practice social distancing procedures: stay home, particularly if you are sick.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing. While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov?, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.
The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: