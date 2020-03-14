SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced additional presumptive positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- A Sandoval County woman in her 60s
- A Sandoval County man in her 60s
- A Bernalillo County woman in her 50s
Including the above additional cases, New Mexico has now had the following number of presumptive positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 6
- Sandoval County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 3
- Socorro County: 2
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the presumptive positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
The governor and Department of Health are urging New Mexicans to:
- Remain home from work or school if you are sick
- Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel
- Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19
- Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing
- And continue taking precautionary steps to protect your health and the health of others, such as:
- Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners
- Avoid sharing personal household items
Additional advisories, guidance and orders will follow as conditions warrant.
The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org
.