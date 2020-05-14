While other food pantries operating in Socorro County have closed down or temporarily ceased operations, Socorro Storehouse has been providing regular food distributions and increased emergency food distributions during the COVID-19 emergency, which began in mid-March. Storehouse currently counts 560 families as regular clients. This is an increase over previous years, and regular weekly client headcounts have increased from 50-60 families to 70-80 families.
Storehouse is an emergency food pantry that has been serving the needs of Socorro County for 18 years. It is funded entirely by donations.
Executive Director, Melissa Ramsey is the only paid employee, and she oversees a group of 12 to 15 regular volunteers, most of whom are over the age of 65. Melissa says of the Socorro community that she serves
“This is a community of givers," Ramsey said. “People are always asking me how we are doing and if we need anything. There are more givers here than any community I’ve ever known. Thank you.”
She said Socorro Storehouse appreciates all the donations made by individuals, “and also by Mayor Ravi Bhasker, Walmart, John Brooks Supermart, Michael Voergerl and the student volunteers of New Mexico Tech and also for the nice masks that were made for the volunteers and clients by the Socorro Fiber Arts Guild.”
During the last month, Storehouse was invited to carry out food distributions in outlying areas of the county and at New Mexico Tech. So far, two deliveries have been made at Veguita, one distribution in Lemitar, one in San Antonio, and two at New Mexico Tech.
The county distributions were done with county volunteers and with the assistance of county commissioners Glen Duggins, Martha Salas, and Ray Martinez. Also assisting were state representative Gail Armstrong, Jackie Muncy from the Department of Health, and Gail Tripp from County Emergency Services.
The New Mexico Tech distributions were coordinated with the Office of Student Affairs International Program. Many Tech student volunteers assisted, and the Storehouse provided the majority of the food. Food was purchased for all of these distributions through John Brooks Supermart, and also through donations from local churches. All totaled, 300 boxes of food weighing approximately 30 pounds each have been given out by Storehouse.
If you need food, contact Storehouse at 575-835-2079, or go online at socorrostorehouse.org,