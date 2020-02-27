The Magdalena Village Board met in regular session Monday night with a short agenda. Mayor Richard Rumpf asked the trustees to approve his request to apply for funding to improve portions of Oak Street and Duggins Drive in the amount of $75,768 from the state’s Local Government Road Fund.
Rumpf said work would involve bituminous and aggregate materials and preparing and treating .4 miles of Oak Street south of First Street, and .35 miles of Duggins Drive south of First Street.
Rumpf said the village would be responsible for a 25 percent match, or $18,942.
In his request to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Rumpf stated, “In past years, funding for road maintenance has been limited to non-existent due to the economic downturn in the community and the fact that Magdalena receives less than $6,000 I road tax funding on an annual basis.
“According to industry standards, maintenance of paved roads is required at least every four years,” the request said. “Magdalena roads have not had any paving or maintenance work to meet that standard.”
The village last received a LGRF grant in 2016 for pavement rehabilitation to three of the nine paved streets south of Highway 60.
In other business:
• The 2020 Old Timers Board President Mary Mabe announced this year’s Old Timers board of directors; Vice President Colleen Grayson, Secretary Nine McCabe and Treasurer Donna Dawson. Mabe said committees will be formed and that this year’s event would be more locally oriented. This year’s Old Timers will be July 10-12.
• During public comment, Mike Danielsen noted that a mileage sign west of Magdalena on Highway 60 said “Springerville 142.” He pointed out that the distance to Springerville, Arizona, is 124. Rumpf said the highway department would correct that.
• At last month’s meeting the mayor told the board that he received an official document from the New Mexico Environmental Department closing the burn pile. The village is given 45 days to clean the burn pile and bury the ashes. Rumpf said he explained to the NMED that the urn pile is used for fire hazard training.
• Rumpf is asking for $60,000 for the village to purchase a chipper.
• Teri Winchester was appointed to the Magdalena