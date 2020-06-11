After lining up in cars at the old Smith's parking lot for the last two months, shoppers of locally grown produce and agricultural products will soon be back at Socorro’s historic plaza.
Come Saturday, June 20, the summer Farmers’ Market returns to its old haunts, with some adjustments.
According to Market Manager Savannah Morris, the drive-through has worked well.
“We’ve been getting great response. People like it, but they also like the prospect of going back to the plaza,” she said.
The Saturday morning hours will remain as they have been, from 9-10 a.m., and the market will continue the grab-and-go pre-bagged system that has been used with the drive-through method.
“It’ll kind of be like a hybrid. There will be a walk-up and drive-up, as well as the normal open market. We’re trying to meet everybody’s needs,” Morris said. “Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, it will be a pared-down experience from last year’s family-outing type event and be more of a dash in-and-out shopping experience.”
Live music and entertainment will be missing through this summer’s market, she said.
Social distancing will be of prime importance, to that end the layout at the Plaza will be adapted by spreading vendors apart throughout the park.
Besides social-distancing of six feet shoppers are requested to avoid congregating with other shoppers, she said.
“Even though farmers love the relationships they have with customers, during this pandemic we can’t stand and chat the way we’re used to doing, so the pace will not feel leisurely,” she said. “We’re also encouraging vendors to accept telephone orders ahead of time to reduce the time spent.”
In addition, one person per household should do the shopping, rather than a group.
“Based on the spacing around the park, we anticipate anywhere from 13 to 21 vendors,” Morris said. “All the vendors will adhere to safe practices by wearing gloves, masks, and using sanitizers or washing hands. Shoppers are also encouraged to follow similar precautions by not only wearing masks or face coverings but also gloves, if possible.
She said hand sanitizer will be available for customers throughout the market, and some farmers will be offering handwashing stations.
A market information booth for questions and SNAP will also be on site.
In a statement passed out to shoppers in their cars last Saturday, the Farmers’ Market board said, “We passionately believe that access to local food is a key to good public health and that our community will adapt to the necessary changes with patience and grace as we all navigate these changing times together.”
Morris said when drive-through customers were told of the upcoming changes on June 20, “nobody’s been questioning it. I think it will go well.”