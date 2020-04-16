Supreme Court decides on June primary election petition

The June primary election will continue as expected with a small addition.
Tuesday evening, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 primary would continue with in-person voting, but all registered voters will receive absentee ballot applications by mail.
In late March, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, 27 county clerks, including Socorro County Clerk Betty Saavedra, petitioned the court to allow the secretary of state to pivot the primary to an all-mail election by sending ballots out to registered voters without an application requesting one first.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said while no one can deny the devastating effect the virus has had and continues to have, the reality is, such an action is prohibited by state law.
“...a mail ballot shall not be delivered to any person other than the applicant for the ballot,” Nakamura said Tuesday evening. “That being said, there is no prohibition to the secretary of state or county clerks from mailing out the applications for absentee ballots.
“It is an undisputable fact in-person voting poses a substantial health risk.”
The court ordered the SOS to mail all registered voters an absentee application and to ensure in-person voting complies with the public health orders issued by the state.
At this time, the governor has limited gatherings to five people or less and for individuals to keep six feet away from other people to maintain a social distance that will hopefully cut down on the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
With just 21 days before early in-person voting is due to start at the county clerk’s across the state are working to figure out next steps. On Wednesday, the state county clerk’s affiliate met via video conference call with the secretary of state and state Rep. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who filed the petition on behalf of the clerks, to figure out next steps for the primary.
One point Ivey-Soto raised during his arguments before the judges was the risk of exposure to COVID-19 poll workers and other election employees would face during in-person voting.
According to the petition filed by Albuquerque attorney and Socorro County is set to hire 48 temporary poll workers for this years primary, with 35 of them 60 and older — a category identified as being high risk for COVID-19.
Voting in the clerk’s office is set to begin Tuesday, May 5, and early in-person voting begins Saturday, May 16.
Voters can submit an absentee ballot application at any time and ballots will be mailed out to those who qualify starting May 5, as was planned.
Another concern raised during the hearing on Tuesday was outdated addresses on voter roles across the state leading to undeliverable absentee ballot applications.
Voters can update their mailing address for the anticipated absentee ballot application by visiting the secretary of state’s website — sos.state.nm.us — or by calling the Socorro County Clerk’s Office at 835-0423.
The Socorro County administration building, including the clerk’s office, is currently closed to walk-in customers.
Across the state, there are 568 election-day polling locations already approved by the county commissions in each county, and in 30 of the counties, 168 early voting locations.
Many of these locations, such as community centers, churches, schools and libraries, are currently closed and clerks “have no guarantee these locations will be reopened and available when they are needed for voters ... during early voting or election day,” Ivey-Soto’s petition read.
The remaining six county clerks, the Republican Party of New Mexico and 31 state legislators signed on to a motion to intervene, asking the court to deny Ivey-Soto’s petition for an all-mail election.
???Locally, the only Socorro County legislator to be named in the motion to intervene was Rep. Gayle Armstrong (R-49) of Magdalena.???
“This decision by the court ensures that the health and safety of every voter and worker is protected, while making sure that our election will not be susceptible to fraud,” said Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce. “We are pleased that the justices recognized this and that we can proceed with a fair and free election in a safe environment.”
Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story and El Defensor Chieftain will have a follow-up in the April 23 edition.