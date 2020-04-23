In light of the recent New Mexico Supreme Court ruling, Socorro County will be sending out absentee ballot applications to all qualified, registered voters for the upcoming June 2 primary election.
On April 14, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments on a petition to the court signed by 27 county clerks, including Socorro County Clerk Betty Saavedra, asking the court to allow New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to pivot the June 2 primary to an all-mail election by mailing ballots to voters without an absentee application requesting one first.
The justices ruled that would not be legal but did order the SOS to send out absentee ballot applications to all voters who qualify to vote in the primary.
Since New Mexico has closed primaries, only those voters registered with a major party — Democrat, Republican or Libertarian — are eligible to vote for candidates of their party in the primary. Voters who did not declare a party will not receive an absentee ballot application.
The court also ruled that in-person voting must take place, per state statute.
“The language the Supreme Court went to was ... in the state statutes, we do have language that says we can have all-mail ballots, but those are for special elections,” Saavedra said. “So in the past, we have had all-mail ballot elections. For example, Socorro schools have called for a special election and they were able to do all-mail ballots.
“For primary and general elections, it is not feasible for an all-mail ballot.”
What that means for both Socorro County and the state is that qualified, registered voters will have the option to vote by absentee ballot or in person at designated polling sites.
The in-person voting process is dependent on what New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham orders in regard to social distancing and the size of gatherings during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Our intention is to keep everybody safe. People have been getting antsy, nervous and having to stay home,” Saavedra said. “Now we still don’t know if the governor will be lifting the social distancing by May 5.”
Tuesday, May 5, is the first day voters can vote in person at a county clerk’s office.
If the order to align with social distancing recommendations and avoid situations with more than five individuals isn’t lifted before then, Saavedra said the county has measures in place to ensure voters’ rights whether they vote in person at a physical voting site or via absentee ballot.
Saavedra said the county will take safety measures for voters who do wish to cast their ballot in person, but mail-in ballots are still an available option for anyone who doesn’t wish to potentially expose themselves to COVID-19.
“Early and absentee voting starts on May 5, so of course we wanted to simply have an all-mail ballot. Of course, we would still have service sites if anybody needed. Let’s say (the voter) didn’t receive a ballot and we received it back, we would be able to reprint that ballot and get it to the constituent,” Saavedra said. “Which we still are going to do, but if we would have had an all-mail ballot we wouldn’t have to have our precinct sites, which we do now.
“We’ll have to have our poll officials, and we’re going to make sure that we have our (personal protection equipment) for them as far as masks, hand sanitizer; we may even be looking into some sort of a gown that they would need to wear at the sites.”
Saavedra emphasized her office’s intent is to keep poll workers and constituents safe so they can vote in person but recommended that voters visit the secretary of state website — sos.state.nm.us — and request an absentee ballot application or wait to receive one from her office.
Saavedra has been self-isolating from home but said there are numerous constituents who have requested absentee ballots which will be mailed out to them.
She asked anyone who hasn’t received their ballot be patient. The first date that absentee ballots can be mailed out is Tuesday, May 5.
“Just looking at the site now, we are receiving requests,” she said.
If the governor hasn’t lifted requirements on social distancing and limits to the number of people who can gather, which is now five, before early voting begins or before the June primary, Saavedra said her office will be in compliance with the orders.
“We usually have up to five workers,” she said. “If the social distancing hasn’t been lifted, then we are going to try to work with three poll officials at each site so at least we have two voters at a time coming in.
“We will have, we’re hoping, some cones or yellow and black tape to designate six feet apart if they are in line. So all of that is being thought of.”
When registered voters receive the absentee ballot application they will need to fill it out and return it to the Socorro County Clerk’s office by mail. As of Tuesday, April 21, the clerk’s office wasn’t certain if postage to return the application will be the responsibility of the individual voter or of the county.
When constituents return the application, Saavedra’s office will make sure they are legally registered voters before they issue a ballot.
“So when we send out the application, they, in turn, will send that to us so we have a paper trail with their signature on it to say ‘Yes, you applied for this application for the ballot to be mailed,’” Saavedra said.
Saavedra again recommended county constituents visit the state website to verify their voter registration information, including voters who wish to receive an absentee ballot application but who may have moved since the last election.
“Get on the website. That’s what we’re asking voters to do,” she said. “On that site, you can edit your current information.”
To view or update current voter registration information, visit sos.state.nm.us.
For more information on specific election dates and deadlines visit socorrocounty.net/elected/clerk.