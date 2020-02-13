By now everyone should have received their W-2s and other income documentation, so it's time to start planning for that great American tradition of filing out income tax forms. The task can be made a little easier this year, thanks to Tax Help New Mexico.
Again this year, seniors and lower income taxpayers will be able to take advantage of a free tax preparation service provided by the United Way of New Mexico, Central New Mexico Community College's Tax Help New Mexico and the Socorro Public Library.
Volunteer preparers are certified by the IRS and are trained to help taxpayers identify the tax credits to which they are entitled. Hours are every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 15.
To take advantage of this free service, you must present proper documentation including, but not limited to:
• Photo ID.
• Social Security cards for yourself and anyone else on your return
• Your spouse (if filing jointly) or power of attorney.
• W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, K-1s, and other pertinent forms.
• Medical expenses, charitable donations, and childcare expenses, property tax receipts, etc.
• Prior year tax return
No appointments necessary. Taxpayers will be served on a first come, first served basis.