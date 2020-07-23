For a brief time, it appeared that New Mexico Tech certain international students could be deported unless they followed strict Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) order requiring their fulltime in-person class attendance. In effect, the July 6 ruling would prohibit international students from returning to or remaining in the United States if their colleges adopt an online-only instruction model for the fall.
That mandate was reversed last week.
ICE officials announced on July 14 it was dropping its plan to restrict those students on F-1 visas who take a full online course load while studying in this country. Tech President Stephen G. Wells responded to that rescission in a campus-wide email on July 15.
“ICE’s reversal is a welcomed decision for our international students, as well as for colleges and universities nationwide,” Wells stated.
Additionally, Wells announced that New Mexico Tech has joined the New Mexico Attorney General’s lawsuit against the previous ICE announcement. Tech signed the amicus brief with MIT and Harvard.
“Michael Voegerl, the Director of the Office for Student Affairs and Coordinator for the Office for International Programs, worked tirelessly with my administration preparing documentation for these efforts,” Wells said. “New Mexico Tech made the decision to join in the legal action with the institutions from around the nation to do everything possible to safely reopen amidst the pandemic and economic recession.
The lawsuit says the decision making international students enrolled exclusively in online courses subject to deportation would put colleges in a situation of either moving forward with their decisions to proceed with their curricula fully or largely online this fall or, with just a few weeks before classes resume, to attempt to provide in-person education despite the risk to public health that the change would entail.
The first full day of classes is August 17.
“We need flexibility, not regulations from our federal government that negatively impact our international students,” Wells said. “The health and safety of our students is of the utmost concern during this pandemic, and it would be irresponsible to deny any university or its students the option of going entirely to remote instruction in the interest of public health and safety.”
Wells emphasized that the university’s strength is its people – regardless of their country of origin. “Welcoming the world’s brightest and most talented students is a long-standing American tradition, and it is an essential strength of our university and our nation,” he said.