Tech graduates numbered almost 400

It was a graduation like never before. Gone were the hundreds of caps, gowns and miner’s helmets lined up on the New Mexico Tech lawn.
Gone were personally handed out diplomas from President Stephen Wells.
And the usual throng of friends, family and community onlookers were nowhere to be seen.
As a result of the global pandemic, the participants and crowd instead were clustered around computer screens, laptops, cell phones and tablets in what Wells described as Tech’s “first cybernetic commencement.”
The virtual ceremony was streamed live on May 16.
Wells, in his opening remarks, expressed regret that the ceremony was not being held on the lawn next to Brown Hall, but promised that, “there will be a time when our university will provide this experience.”
Recognizing students’ difficulties in completing coursework over the last two months, Wells offered a quote from writer Gregory S. Williams, “On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin.”
As Tech commencement tradition dictates, Wells threw out a few statistics about those graduating with Bachelors's degrees. The average GPA was 3.31, but 26 percent of those had received at least one F. And he pointed out that 12 Tech graduates this year were Socorro High School alumni.
By the time the ceremony was over, 387 students received their diplomas. According to the Registrar’s Office, 293 Bachelor’s degrees, 73 Master’s degrees, 18 Ph.D.s, two associate degrees, and one graduate certificate were virtually awarded.
As part of the formalities, selected faculty and students were recognized. Each year, New Mexico Tech recognizes outstanding research, teaching, and service by a faculty or staff member.
Those receiving student honors were Evelyn Byrd, recipient of the esteemed Brown Award. She is a graduating senior in the Biomedical Science program.
Alicia Nieto of the Civil Engineering Department and William Hale of the Chemical Engineering Department were the two recipients of the Cramer award.
Each year New Mexico Tech also presents two awards for graduate students – the Langmuir Award and the Founder’s Award. This year the Langmuir Award went to Mendi Marquez, doctoral student in the Chemical Engineering Department. The 2020 Founder’s Award winner was Eshani Hettiarachchi, who was also awarded her doctorate in chemistry Saturday.
As for professors, Wells said in the live stream, “This year we have a special and unprecedented situation for the faculty awards – all three winners are from the same department – the Mathematics Department.”
The 2020 Distinguished Research Award winner was Bixiang Wang, Ph.D.
The 2020 Distinguished Teaching Award winner was Todd Wolford, Ph.D..
The 2020 Distinguished Service Award winner was Brian Borchers, Ph.D.
“I’d like to point out an important facet of the Math Department. The number of math majors is rather small in comparison to other departments,” Wells said. “However, every single student at NMT has to go through the rigors of Calculus 1 and 2. And a large segment of students take other courses in the Math Department. As an institution, New Mexico Tech has placed great importance on providing quality instruction and effective teaching in mathematics.”
Former Director of the National Science Foundation France Cordova, Ph.D. was the keynote speaker.
The complete ceremony can be viewed on New Mexico Tech’s Facebook page.