The past several months have been an emotional and educational strain on students, educators and administrators alike due to COVID-19, but New Mexico Tech lecturer Ed Pias has more than 15 years of experience in handling online and virtual education techniques.
Pias, who holds a doctor of musical arts from the University of Washington in Percussion Performance and Ethnomusicology as well as additional degrees from Cal-Arts and the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, has been an online instructor since 2005.
He began teaching online because he wanted to work from home while his wife Sally was pregnant with their daughter while she was working on her PhD in Chemistry. Ed didn’t want to utilize child care so he took a course at Dona Ana Community College in Las Cruces, and began teaching while Sally was still a student at New Mexico State University.
“It basically fell in my lap. No one else wanted to do it, so I said I’ll try it,” Ed Pias said. “I figured, here’s my home work-life balance.”
Ed just finished up his spring term at Tech and said COVID didn’t actually change too much for him, but it helped him allow to understand the struggles other teachers are currently facing.
“It’s very difficult for teachers who are used to teaching face to face, to try to recreate that situation,” he said. “You can’t, really. You have to rethink how you want to get your points across. And that’s what I tried to help some of my colleagues with, and my wife (Sally Pias) who is an associate professor at Tech. She had to put all of her stuff online. It actually ended up working out very well.”
While the switch to virtual and online education was clearly a swift one and happened almost out of nowhere due to the pandemic Pias, who has two children enrolled at Parkview Elementary and Sarracino Middle School, respectively, said his kids did great because of the personal response from teachers at both schools. He said his children’s teachers called two or three times a week. But he also said much of the responsibility still lies with parents.
“They were in touch with them. They really worked with them, and we were involved as parents,” he said. “I think this puts more responsibility on the parents. The teachers have to find a way to disseminate the information, but the parents have to do the follow through.
“As for the public school situation, the most important thing is all kids have access,” he said. “That’s been the biggest challenge, especially when this whole thing dropped in teacher’s laps.”
COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 113,000 Americans and close to 400,000 worldwide. And while the planet continues to strive to adjust to the coronavirus and usher in what might possibly be a new way of living for the foreseeable future, a large part of that future may be in the type of education Pias is accustomed to; a new and innovative method of education.
He agreed that despite COVID, it’s almost a positive thing that the general population is learning how to educate their kids both in the classroom and via online methods. And preparation is the key.
“I think that the schools and the state and Century Link have really stepped up and done their best to provide and to give those opportunities. But I don’t think that the schools at the time were in a position to frankly, completely say to parents ‘You need to do this, that and the other,’’’ Pias said.
“I think now with this preparation there will be some of that,” he said. “I know kids at Parkview who live with their grandparents who don’t speak English. I know that my son’s teacher took letters to these people’s homes and taped them on the door and said call me, I’ll speak to you in Spanish and tell you how to get all of this working.”
In spite of the steep learning curve Pias said a lot of his students already had the current brand of education figured out, but there is still much to learn and adapt to.
For example, Sally still has Biochemistry students who have to participate in labs in person.
“They have to figure out how to do that with social distancing and get people in smaller groups. And it’s possible,” Ed said. “There are you things you can’t recreate. We’re not there but we’re on the way. I think the Tech COVID-19 task force has been amazing, and so has the school district here. I think they’ve just been phenomenal.”