In a letter delivered Wednesday to university students, staff and faculty, New Mexico Tech President Stephen G. Wells addressed COVID-19 concerns, placing a temporary restriction on all international business travel. With the impeding Spring Break, Mar. 16-20, travel within the U.S. to states with confirmed cases of the virus is discouraged.
The full text of Wells’ statement:
In my previous President’s Messages, I discussed NMT’s plan and procedures related to the outbreak of a communicable disease, COVID-19. The evolving situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak now requires that our campus address the potential challenges and hazards that come with travel -- particularly international travel and travel to COVID-19 hotspots throughout the United States.
New Mexico Tech has placed a temporary restriction on all international business travel and will be carefully reviewing all requests. In addition, we are also highly discouraging all business travel nationally within the United States to those areas that have experienced significant cases of confirmed COVID-19, such as California, Washington, and New York. We will be continually assessing all work-related travel to COVID-19 hotspots internationally and nationally for the foreseeable future. All NMT center directors and supervisors have been instructed to review and restrict international business travel for their employees as well. Finally for clarification, all international business travel on behalf of NMT must be approved by the Office of the President.
In a further step to help safeguard our community, NMT strongly discourages students, staff, and faculty from traveling internationally over spring break as well as for the remainder of the semester. This is a critically important issue for our international population, as they may encounter restrictions on returning to the United States, and consequently negative impacts to their U.S. visa status. If students, staff, or faculty travel internationally and encounter problems returning to the U.S., all costs associated with restoring U.S. visas or other such travel-related issues will be incurred by the individual and not New Mexico Tech.
Should a member of the New Mexico Tech community:
(1) travel to any international “hot spot” areas related to COVID-19 (i.e., China, Italy, etc.);
(2) during any travel (international or domestic) come in contact with someone known to display symptoms of COVID-19; or
(3) during any travel (international or domestic) come into contact with someone known to have COVID-19 then:
the individual must NOT return to campus and must self-quarantine off campus for a period of 14 days, as well as follow protocol provided at sites such as the following CDC link (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html).
Students should make Acting Vice President for Student Life, Dr. Peter Phaiah, aware of their quarantine immediately by emailing him at peter.phaiah@nmt.edu. NMT employees need to notify, by email, their immediate supervisor before the quarantine takes effect.
What happens if our students self-quarantine and are unable to return to campus after Spring Break? The NMT Administration is doing all it can to maintain the health and safety of our community as well as ensure our students complete their courses. Our Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Doug Wells, is working with faculty to establish online procedures to help ensure that you finish your course work with individual faculty. Once the procedures are established, they will be announced.
These steps are critical for the safety and well-being of New Mexico Tech. All managers, directors, supervisors, and administrators are required to share the information with their employees regarding the restriction of all business travel. Please make certain that all are aware of the importance of these restrictions and the role they play in maintaining a healthy and safe campus and community here at NMT.
Best regards,
Stephen G. Wells
New Mexico Tech President