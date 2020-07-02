Dana Chavez is a Jill of all trades.
She is the program director for New Mexico Tech’s Performing Arts Series, a Zumba instructor, a graphic designer and video editor, and recently she’s become the online face of Tech’s Live Arts Party Fun at Home Virtual series.
The online series, broadcasted via Facebook and Youtube provides arts and crafts projects for people of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds in the comfort of their own homes. It’s also part of Tech’s ongoing effort to keep people engaged with one another during quarantine.
“It was really funny because we started looking up different things to keep the kids busy, because they were all home and school had been cancelled so we were just like let’s domsomething fun,” Chavez said. “Let’s do some online arts party stuff. We have such great projects throughout the whole arts party that we were like, let’s do something fun and silly.”
Chavez realized that during the beginning days of COVID-19 quarantine everyone had toilet paper on hand, so she began the series by using the cardboard rolls for crafts projects.
“That was actually the first project that we did was something with toilet paper rolls. Ronna (Kalish) said do it. It’s your baby. You do it,” Chavez said. “I’ve been coming up with projects every week and it just stems from keeping people home and using stuff they have at home so they didn’t have to go out and buy anything.”
The series, which livestreams Wednesdays at 1 p.m. allows Chavez to engage with individuals from a wide array of backgrounds and arts and crafts skill levels. The types of projects she offers offer something for everybody, she said, and allows those watching to tailor to the projects into a creation of their own liking.
Kalish, Director of Tech’s Performing Arts Series agreed. She said it’s fun for all ages and gives people a nice break both during the day and during the week.
“I like that is it fun and it is mostly with materials that if you don’t have it at home they’re easy to get your hands on,” she said. “It’s something for all ages.”
Both Kalish and Chavez also agree that the weekly program is a positive thing for the entire Socorro community.
“It’s obviously a good thing for the community because we’re all here together. We’re home, a lot us,” Kalish said. “Thanks to the essential workers that are out there and things are beginning to open up a little bit. I’ve been home for two months and I think a lot of other people have too. So to be engaged online has made us feel connected and continue to feel connected to people. We’re really quite isolated and it’s been super positive.”
Chavez said the series is keeping Socorro engaged, connected and helping take people’s minds off of the current situation.
“It’s doing something fun that’s messy and sticky and creating something beautiful in the midst of all the chaos,” she said. “It’s really just helps keep morale up.”
And she knows a thing or two about morale in Socorro as she was born and raised here.
“A lot of people from Tech, they don’t have that. I like to try and bring everybody together and let everybody know that we’re one big community,” she said. “It’s really trying to bring stuff to everybody that’s accessible all the way around, and not just for this demographic or that demographic, but something that everybody can connect with.”
Chavez said she gets her arts and crafts skills from her mother and she grew up in a creative household. But Kalish said it’s Chavez’s gentle, accepting personality that make her successful.
“Dana brings it down to something you can do … She helps you to make something really beautiful even if you’re not artsy,” Kalish said. “And if you’re real artsy she challenges you to find other ways to expand and make it harder, or something more intricate and more artistic.”
Chavez said feedback has been positive and people she doesn’t know personally are beginning to recognize her around town a little bit.
“I go to the store and people I don’t really know say hey, you’re the arts and crafts lady. They’re like yeah, my kid’s love that which is really good,” she said. “It’s nice because I’m kind of connecting with the kids.
“If you’re bored on a Wednesday and you want to look for something fun to do, just pop on to Facebook and get on your phone,” Chavez said. “Get on your smart TV. If you can’t get on Facebook get on our Youtube channel and we have the arts project on the Youtube channel as well. That way you can access them either way.”
For more information search New Mexico Tech Performing Arts Series online.